Meet man, daily wage labourer who cracked UPSC exam in eighth attempt with AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Man enters bank with suicide note and gun, leaves with..., know what happened

This company names office meeting rooms after Indian sweets, watch viral video to know unique names

'I know my safety is not guaranteed': Kenyan airport whistleblower who exposed Adani Group

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

Yuvraj Singh under fire for comments on past relationship with this famous actress…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Man enters bank with suicide note and gun, leaves with..., know what happened

Man enters bank with suicide note and gun, leaves with..., know what happened

This company names office meeting rooms after Indian sweets, watch viral video to know unique names

This company names office meeting rooms after Indian sweets, watch viral video to know unique names

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

10 times Govinda motivated us with strong inspirational messages 

10 times Govinda motivated us with strong inspirational messages 

Easy vegetable pizza recipe for guilt-free dinner

Easy vegetable pizza recipe for guilt-free dinner

High cholesterol: 7 foods you should avoid

High cholesterol: 7 foods you should avoid

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

When Shah Rukh Khan called Aamir Khan's marketing strategy 'chichorapan', 3 Idiots star shot back

When Shah Rukh Khan called Aamir Khan's marketing strategy 'chichorapan', 3 Idiots star shot back

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man, daily wage labourer who cracked UPSC exam in eighth attempt with AIR...

Born in the Bapi village of Rajasthan, Ram Bhajan Kumar's path was fraught with daunting obstacles. Yet, with his sheer determination and hard work, he aced the UPSC CSE 2022.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Meet man, daily wage labourer who cracked UPSC exam in eighth attempt with AIR...
IAS Ram Bhajan Kumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a dream to millions. Each year, the examination halls flood with hopes and aspirations, with each candidate toiling hard to secure positions as IAS, IPS, IFS and more. Yet the harsh reality is only a few are able to crack the examination and ascend to their desired positions. 

While many belong to privileged families, there are several who struggle hard to make both ends meet and despite the harships, they ace one of the most prestigious examnations in the country 

One such story is that of IAS Ram Bhajan Kumar, who cracked the UPSC CSE 2022 with his determination and sheer grit. Kumar, hailing from a lower-income household, worked as a daily wage laborer. 

Who is Ram Bhajan Kumar?

Born in the Bapi village of Rajasthan, Ram Bhajan Kumar's path was fraught with daunting obstacles. His mother and he worked as a daily wage laborer, breaking stones and carrying loads everyday, just to earn their bread and butter. 

Amid the financial crisis, an even bigger tragedy hit the family when Kumar lost his father during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kumar found himself shouldering bigger responsibilities to fill the void room his father had left behind. 

Despite working hard day and night for his impoverished family, he took out some time to do his studies. He pursued his graduation from a government college in Dausa, Rajasthan. 

While Ram Bhajan Kumar was in the second year, he got a job as a constable in Delhi Police in 2009. It was during his tenure as a constable that he got inspired to crack one of the most prestigious exams in the country -- UPSC. 

Kumar cracked the UPSC CSE 2022 with AIR 667 

Ram Bhajan Kumar, who started preparing for UPSC in 2015, flunked the examination seven times. Filled with dedication and an indomitable spirit. he changed his reading strategy and finally aced CSE in 2022 with an All India Rank (AIR) 667. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Oxandrolone for Bodybuilding: Dosage, Potential Side Effects, Benefits, and Purchasing Oxandrolone Pills Online

Oxandrolone for Bodybuilding: Dosage, Potential Side Effects, Benefits, and Purchasing Oxandrolone Pills Online

Meet man who is closely related to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, owns multi-crore business, his famous daughter is...

Meet man who is closely related to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, owns multi-crore business, his famous daughter is...

How Goddess Lakshmi inspired JRD Tata to come up with first Indian cosmetic brand

How Goddess Lakshmi inspired JRD Tata to come up with first Indian cosmetic brand

Stanozolol Steroid and Its Cycle, Benefits, Side Effects, and Dosage for Bodybuilding

Stanozolol Steroid and Its Cycle, Benefits, Side Effects, and Dosage for Bodybuilding

Taarak Mehta is no longer the lunch time show, Palak Sindhwani is latest to accuse producers

Taarak Mehta is no longer the lunch time show, Palak Sindhwani is latest to accuse producers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement