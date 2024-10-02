Meet man, daily wage labourer who cracked UPSC exam in eighth attempt with AIR...

Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a dream to millions. Each year, the examination halls flood with hopes and aspirations, with each candidate toiling hard to secure positions as IAS, IPS, IFS and more. Yet the harsh reality is only a few are able to crack the examination and ascend to their desired positions.

While many belong to privileged families, there are several who struggle hard to make both ends meet and despite the harships, they ace one of the most prestigious examnations in the country

One such story is that of IAS Ram Bhajan Kumar, who cracked the UPSC CSE 2022 with his determination and sheer grit. Kumar, hailing from a lower-income household, worked as a daily wage laborer.

Who is Ram Bhajan Kumar?

Born in the Bapi village of Rajasthan, Ram Bhajan Kumar's path was fraught with daunting obstacles. His mother and he worked as a daily wage laborer, breaking stones and carrying loads everyday, just to earn their bread and butter.

Amid the financial crisis, an even bigger tragedy hit the family when Kumar lost his father during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kumar found himself shouldering bigger responsibilities to fill the void room his father had left behind.

Despite working hard day and night for his impoverished family, he took out some time to do his studies. He pursued his graduation from a government college in Dausa, Rajasthan.

While Ram Bhajan Kumar was in the second year, he got a job as a constable in Delhi Police in 2009. It was during his tenure as a constable that he got inspired to crack one of the most prestigious exams in the country -- UPSC.

Kumar cracked the UPSC CSE 2022 with AIR 667

Ram Bhajan Kumar, who started preparing for UPSC in 2015, flunked the examination seven times. Filled with dedication and an indomitable spirit. he changed his reading strategy and finally aced CSE in 2022 with an All India Rank (AIR) 667.