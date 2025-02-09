Self-made millionaire Jake Kassan faced anxiety and depression after selling MVMT Watches for USD 100 million, realizing wealth alone doesn’t bring happiness.

Jake Kassan, a self-made multimillionaire from Los Angeles, has revealed that he struggled with severe anxiety and depression after selling his company in 2018. At just 27 years old, he sold MVMT Watches for a massive USD100 million, believing that financial success would bring him lasting happiness. However, after the deal was finalized, he found himself facing an emotional crisis, struggling with a loss of purpose and overwhelming feelings of anxiety.

Kassan, who never completed college, co-founded MVMT Watches, a brand that gained huge popularity before being acquired by the Movado Group. Despite reaching what many consider the peak of success, he soon realized that money alone could not bring true fulfillment.

"When I was younger, my biggest goal was to become financially independent," he told CNBC Make It. "I thought making money was my purpose in life." However, after selling his company, he found himself feeling lost. For years, his identity was built around being an entrepreneur, and without that role, he no longer felt like he had a clear mission in life.

As time passed, his emotional struggles intensified. Kassan began experiencing frequent panic attacks and feelings of emptiness. "I had reached the top of the mountain I always wanted to climb, but I didn’t feel fulfilled," he admitted in a YouTube video.

By the time he turned 30, things became even more challenging. He went through a breakup and, despite having a strong social circle, often felt isolated. "I had friends around me, but very few could truly understand what I was going through," he said. "It was emotionally exhausting."

Kassan also shared that wealth did not bring him peace of mind. "I’m grateful for money, I appreciate it, and I’d rather have it than not have it. But money alone doesn’t make me a happier person," he explained.

Now 33, Kassan has found new ways to move forward. He is focusing on growing his YouTube presence and working as an angel investor, providing financial support and mentorship to new entrepreneurs.

Who Is Jake Kassan?

Jake Kassan is a successful entrepreneur best known as the founder of MVMT Watches, a brand he built from the ground up before selling for USD 100 million. He also previously led Glow Threads, a company specializing in glow-in-the-dark apparel, and Nitelife Designs, an e-commerce venture. Despite his financial success, his journey has shown the emotional challenges that can come with sudden wealth.

Kassan is also a college dropout. He left Santa Barbara City College before completing his degree, choosing instead to pursue entrepreneurship.