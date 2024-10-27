Meet man whose has a net worth of Rs 1.41 lakh crores and is a significant philanthropist, donating over Rs 8.7 lakh crore to various causes.

In the financial world, where fortunes shift every moment, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index stands out as a key source for tracking the wealth of the world's richest individuals. It offers insights into the changing fortunes of billionaires like Elon Musk and India’s prominent business tycoons, such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. But while many follow this index, few know the story behind its founder, Michael R. Bloomberg, and his own substantial wealth.

Bloomberg is a well-known American company specializing in finance, data, and media. It was established in October 1981 in New York City by Michael Bloomberg, also called Mike Bloomberg. Now 82 years old, Michael Bloomberg continues to be an active figure in the company. He originally served as its CEO from 1981 until 2001, and then returned to lead the company from 2014 to 2023.

Beyond his business career, Michael Bloomberg has also made a name for himself in politics. He served three terms as the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. In 2020, he even ran for the U.S. presidential election as a Democratic candidate. This year, President Joe Biden honored him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, highlighting his significant contributions to society.

As for his personal fortune, Michael Bloomberg is not listed on his own Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but Forbes estimates his net worth at a massive $104.7 billion, making him the 13th richest person in the world. His wealth is equivalent to around Rs 8.7 lakh crore, a figure that underscores his tremendous financial success.

Michael Bloomberg is also a well-known philanthropist. Throughout his lifetime, he has donated over USD 17 billion to a variety of causes, including gun safety, climate change, and education. In the last year alone, his charitable contributions amounted to USD 3 billion. His dedication to giving back reflects his broader influence that extends beyond just business and politics.

The next time you read about the wealth of figures like Ambani, Adani, or Musk, it's worth remembering the man behind the numbers – Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire whose impact reaches far beyond finance, touching politics, philanthropy, and social causes.