Meet man behind Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s super expensive wedding

From the dazzling pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani, which featured a jaw-dropping performance by Beyoncé, to the mesmerising fashion shows at their residence Antilia, Malhotra's designs have always been central to their celebrations

When the whispers of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding began, the world knew it would be nothing short of spectacular. But what many didn't realise was the intricate planning that went into creating this lavish affair, a process that spanned over a year and was meticulously orchestrated by none other than the celebrated designer Manish Malhotra.

Renowned for his grandeur and an eye for detail, Malhotra was the perfect choice for the Ambani family, who have a legacy of hosting some of the most extravagant events in India. From the dazzling pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani, which featured a jaw-dropping performance by Beyoncé, to the mesmerising fashion shows at their residence Antilia, Malhotra's designs have always been central to their celebrations.

In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Malhotra revealed the intensity of the planning process: “It has taken over a year of dedicated meetings, countless brainstorming sessions, and endless attention to detail.” His challenge was to embody Nita Ambani’s vision of the “essence of India” through a theme that combined cultural heritage with modern elegance. The result was a series of immersive experiences that resonated deeply with Indian tradition while showcasing its grandeur on a global stage.

Who is Manish Malhotra?

Manish Malhotra, born on December 5, 1966, in London, is widely regarded as one of India's most successful fashion designers. His career, spanning 27 years, has seen him redefine fashion for a generation. With no formal fashion design training but a natural talent for sketching and painting, Malhotra began his journey as a model before transitioning into costume styling.

His breakthrough came at 25 with his designs for Juhi Chawla in the film Swarg, but it was his work on Urmila Matondkar’s costumes in Rangeela that truly catapulted him to fame. Malhotra’s glamorous and innovative designs soon became a staple in Bollywood, leading to a successful foray into the mainstream fashion arena with his couture store, Reverie, in 1998.

Throughout his career, Malhotra has earned numerous accolades, including Filmfare Awards for Costume Design and the Bollywood Award for Costume Design. His designs have graced international stages, from creating outfits for Michael Jackson to showcasing his work at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The streets of Mumbai transformed into a gallery as thousands watched the lavish baraat procession. Social media exploded with updates from celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, while major news outlets captured every detail. Malhotra's designs, worn by the bride and key guests, became the talk of the town, further cementing his status as a visionary designer.