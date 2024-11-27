The billionaire is a Harvard Business School alumnus and former oil trader.

Ananda Krishnan, the third richest man in Malaysia, has grabbed the headlines after his only son, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, gave up the USD 5 billion empire to become a monk at the age of just 18. Krishnan, whose full name is Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan, is among Malaysia's most influential and wealthiest individuals.

Also known as AK, the 86-year-old has a net worth of over USD 5 billion (approximately Rs 40,000 crore), as per Forbes. His business empire spans multiple industries, including telecom, satellites, oil, gas and real estate industries. The billionaire is a Harvard Business School alumnus and a former oil trader. He once owned Aircel, the now-bankrupt phone company.

Despite his massive wealth and business empire, Krishnan has remained a relatively private figure. However, his philanthropic efforts are well-known. He holds Malaysian citizenship. He was born into a middle-class family. But now, he is known for his philanthropic favour and massive wealth. In 1985, he helped the Luve Air rock concert project that raised some USD 240 million around the world for African famine relief.

Krishnan is a follower of Buddhism. He has three children, two daughters and a son, who is a Buddhist monk in Thailand. According to reports, he currently resides at the Dtao Dum Monastery, located somewhere on the Thailand-Myanmar border as an abbot.

