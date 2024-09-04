Twitter
Meet man, an Indian, who made new Guinness World Record at just 23 for...

Tapala Nadamuni, has set a Guinness World Record with his creation of the world's smallest vacuum cleaner, measuring just 0.65 cm.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

Meet man, an Indian, who made new Guinness World Record at just 23 for...
Indian student makes new Guinness World Record
Tapala Nadamuni, a 23-year-old student from India, has achieved a Guinness World Records title by creating the world’s smallest vacuum cleaner. Measuring just 0.65 cm (0.25 inches) in its smallest dimension, the vacuum cleaner is notably smaller than the previous record-holder by 0.2 cm. This impressive feat is smaller than the width of an average pinkie fingernail.

The vacuum cleaner's size is determined by measuring its shortest axis, excluding the handle and power cord. Tapala previously held the record in 2020 with a vacuum measuring 1.76 cm, but he has spent the past two years working to reclaim the title. Despite facing challenges and having two previous attempts rejected, Tapala persisted and came up with a completely new design.

To achieve this, Tapala created over 50 schematic diagrams and made numerous adjustments to his design to ensure it met the required standards. The vacuum cleaner is defined as an electrically powered device that picks up debris through suction caused by negative internal pressure.

One of the main challenges Tapala faced was achieving adequate suction. He had to make several modifications to his design after encountering issues during testing. The tiny vacuum is primarily constructed from parts of a refillable ballpoint pen, along with some small plastic and metal components. Inside, it features a tiny rotating fan powered by a four-volt vibration motor, which generates the suction needed to pick up dust particles. When connected to a power source, the vacuum produces a whirring sound and effectively sucks up dust, which can be emptied out later.

Tapala spent approximately 20,000 rupees (£181; $238) on the project. Inventing gadgets has been a hobby of his since childhood, and he is thrilled to have reclaimed the record after four years. He shared that his college peers were amazed by the tiny vacuum cleaner, and his faculty considered it one of the most beautiful creations they had ever seen.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
