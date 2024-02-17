Meet man, an Indian, owns most expensive shirt in the world, made of gold, weighs 4.1 kg, its whopping cost is..

Twitter
Headlines

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

NASA shares stunning image of frozen seawater on Earth taken from ISS

Meet man, once waiter, now owns Rs 15100000 crore company, beat Google to become one of largest…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

9 times Dev Anand inspired us with strong motivational messages

Most expensive all-rounder of IPL 2024

10 footballers to score most goals in Champions League

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

Made for Rs 7 crore, this film earned Rs 50 crore, its Bollywood remake was blockbuster too, boosted career of..

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man, an Indian, owns most expensive shirt in the world, made of gold, weighs 4.1 kg, its whopping cost is..

Despite its golden exterior, the shirt remains fully flexible, comfortable, and harmless to the body, with a thin cloth lining the inside to avoid rubbing or chapping.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pankaj Parakh, a well-known businessman and politician hailing from Maharashtra, made headlines in 2016 when he earned a place in the Guinness World Records. Fondly known as 'the man with the golden shirt' by his friends, Parakh achieved this feat by owning the "most expensive gold shirt in the world" according to the GWR, costing a staggering Rs 98,35,099 ($161,354/£ 95,856) as of August 1, 2014.

The 47-year-old Parakh, expressing his disbelief and joy, shared, "This is simply unbelievable. I am a small man from a remote area in Maharashtra. I am happy that this achievement had catapulted my village name into the whole world."

From humble beginnings, Parakh had dropped out of school after the 8th grade to enter the family's garments business in Yeola. Over the years, he branched out, and by 1982, he had established an independent business. His success led him to enter politics, eventually becoming the Nationalist Congress Party’s Deputy Mayor of Yeola town, located around 260km from Mumbai.

The golden shirt, weighing 4.10kg, is now valued at over Rs 1.30 crore and is part of Parakh's opulent collection that includes a gold watch, numerous gold chains, large gold rings, a gold mobile cover, and golden-framed spectacles, adding up to a weight of 10kg. Parakh's golden attire, coupled with his discreetly worn licensed revolver, earns him curious stares from women and glares from men, all while being safely managed by his two stern private security guards.

"When I stitched this special gold shirt with seven golden buttons for my 45th birthday in 2014, I had stitched it with fascination since my school days," Parakh smiled. The shirt, designed by Bafna Jewellers in Nashik and crafted by Shanti Jewellers in Mumbai, took a team of 20 select artisans 3,200 hours over two months to complete. To avoid any unwanted attention, the entire transaction was fully billed.

Despite its golden exterior, the shirt remains fully flexible, comfortable, and harmless to the body, with a thin cloth lining the inside to avoid rubbing or chapping. It is also washable and comes with a lifetime guarantee, making it a unique addition to Parakh's collection.

Despite his extravagant lifestyle, Parakh remains grounded and caring, deeply engaged in giving back to society.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nora Fatehi says 'cycle of same actors getting opportunities repeatedly' must end: 'Audience is complaining' | Exclusive

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

EAM Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly hold talks on bilateral ties in Munich amid diplomatic row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE