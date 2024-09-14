Meet man after whom Port Blair, capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was named, he was...

Port Blair, the gateway to the scenic Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has long been tied to its colonial past. On Friday, however, history took a new turn when the Indian government renamed the capital ‘Sri Vijaya Puram,’ a move to cleanse the remnants of colonial influence. But who was Captain Archibald Blair, the British naval officer after whom the city was named?

The recent name change aims to align the islands with their rich pre-colonial history, but Captain Archibald Blair’s role remains woven into the narrative. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, explaining the decision, remarked that the renaming symbolises a victory over colonial oppression.

Who Was Captain Archibald Blair?

Born in the late 18th century, Captain Archibald Blair joined the British East India Company’s Bombay Marine in 1771. His early career saw him on numerous expeditions, but it was his work surveying the Indian Ocean that brought him prominence. His surveys of the Chagos Archipelago and the Hooghly River set the stage for his eventual exploration of the Andaman Islands.

In 1789, Blair undertook a survey of the Andaman Islands, presenting a detailed report to the British authorities. His findings convinced the British Empire to colonise the islands, seeing them as a strategic outpost against threats like the Malayan pirates and as a base for shipwrecked sailors. His work led to the establishment of a settlement that would eventually bear his name: Port Blair.

During his time in the Andaman Islands, Blair discovered a natural harbour in Great Andaman Island’s southern part. Initially named Port Cornwallis, it was later renamed Port Blair in his honour. Recognizing the strategic importance of the harbour, Blair established a settlement and raised the British flag on Chatham Island. However, his success was short-lived.

By 1793, illness plagued the colony, and Blair was relieved of his duties. Though the initial settlement failed, his surveys had laid the groundwork for future British colonisation. Decades later, in 1858, the British would return, establishing the infamous penal settlement that saw Indian freedom fighters isolated in the Andaman Islands.