Meet man, a truck driver, now YouTube sensation, earns Rs 10 lakh a month from cooking videos, he is...

Rajesh Rawani, a truck driver with over 20 years of experience on India's roads, has become an internet sensation. His love for cooking inspired him to start a YouTube channel called R Rajesh Vlogs. The channel has gained immense popularity, amassing more than 1.80 million subscribers. Rajesh's online fame has allowed him to purchase a new home, marking a significant milestone in his life.

In a recent interview, Rajesh shared insights into his financial journey. He revealed that he earns between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per month from his truck driving job. However, his YouTube channel has become a major source of income, bringing in Rs 4-5 lakh per month, with his best month reaching Rs 10 lakh.

He also shared his experience of surviving a serious accident, which injured his hand, but he continued working to support his family and complete his house construction.

Rajesh recounted the moment his YouTube channel took off. His first viral video, where he added a voiceover, led viewers to ask for a face reveal. His son helped make the video, and it received around 4.5 lakh views in just one day.

Balancing his truck driving and YouTube career has been challenging, but Rajesh credits his family's support for making it possible. Rajesh’s story is an inspiring example of how passion and hard work can change lives.