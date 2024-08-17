Meet man, a school dropout, who is India's youngest billionaire, his whopping net worth is...

In a city bustling with opportunity, Nikhil Kamath's story unfolds like a suspenseful thriller. How did a teenager with a modest salary of Rs 8,000 a month, working at a call centre, leap to become one of India's youngest billionaires? The answer lies in a journey marked by daring decisions, visionary ventures, and a relentless drive for success.

Born on September 5, 1986, in Shimoga, Karnataka, Nikhil Kamath's early life was anything but ordinary. Dropping out of school after the 10th grade, Kamath faced scepticism from many about his future. Yet, his determination was unwavering. Starting his career in a call centre, Kamath used his meagre salary to dabble in stock trading. Initially, it was a side interest, but when his father entrusted him with some savings, it became a serious endeavour.

The turning point came in 2010 when Kamath, alongside his brother Nithin, co-founded Zerodha. This discount brokerage firm revolutionised the Indian stock market by offering lower commissions, making trading accessible to millions. Today, Zerodha boasts over 10 million clients, establishing itself as a dominant player in the market.

Kamath's ventures didn't stop there. In 2020, he co-founded True Beacon, an asset management company designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, operating on a zero-fee model. The following year saw the launch of Gruhas, focusing on real estate investments and proptech.

Despite his rise, Kamath remains grounded. In March 2023, he launched the 'WTF is' podcast, engaging with prominent figures like Tanmay Bhat and Ronnie Screwvala. Furthermore, his commitment to philanthropy is noteworthy; in June 2023, he pledged to donate 50% of his wealth to causes including climate change and healthcare through The Giving Pledge.

Amidst his professional triumphs, Kamath's personal life has also attracted attention. Recently, he was seen with Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai, fueling rumours about their relationship. This follows his previous relationship with former Miss World Manushi Chillar.

From his early days of earning Rs 8,000 a month to achieving a net worth of Rs 26,001 crores, Nikhil Kamath’s story is a testament to how vision, and a bit of "stupid faith" can transform lives. As he continues to inspire many, his journey remains a compelling narrative of success against all odds.