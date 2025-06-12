After he found his job unfulfilling, he opted for a life of solitude in a cave. He left his $1,400-per-month job to live in seclusion.

Min Hengcai, a 35-year-old man from China's Sichuan province, has begun living in a cave after grinding as a ride-hailing driver for 10 hours a day to repay family debts. After he found his job unfulfilling, he opted for a life of solitude in a cave. In 2021, he left his $1,400-per-month job to live in seclusion, as the South China Morning Post reported.