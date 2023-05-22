Meet Maleesha Kharwa, Mumbai slum girl who became social media star, model with 2 film offers

Maleesha Kharwa

Dreams do come true and the biggest example of it is none other than 14-year-old Maleesha Kharwa who lives in Mumbai's Dharavi slums and has been roped in as Forest Essential's new campaign Yuvati Selection. This is a social initiative that looks to give children from underprivileged backgrounds, access to education and awareness.

Sharing Maleesha Kharwa’s first video as the face of their new collection, Forest Essentials said, “There’s beauty in every step of the journey and we are celebrating it, one ritual at a time.”

Who is Maleesha Kharwa?

Maleesha is a 14-year-old girl from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai who is also an aspiring model with two Hollywood film offers in her kitty. Maleesha Kharwa began her journey through content creation on Instagram and has also been featured in a short film titled Live Your Fairytale, which features no professional actors and captures the experience of five slum children who dine in a restaurant for the first time in life.

Maleesha Kharwa is also quite known as the 'Princess of the Slum'. Reacting to the new opportunities in her life, she said, "I am very happy with where I am right now. There are times when people see me somewhere and recognise me because of social media. They actually tell me that they are fans, which makes me extremely proud and happy."

Maleesha Kharwa was discovered in Mumbai in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman. He had then set up a Go Fund Me page for Maleesha.

Since then, she had partaken in several modeling gigs and continues to grow at her own pace in the industry, thanks to her talent and creativity.

14-year-old old Maleesha Kharwa’s story is a stark reminder of why one should not lose hope in life.