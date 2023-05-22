Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Meet Maleesha Kharwa, Mumbai slum girl who became social media star, model with 2 film offers

Maleesha is a 14-year-old girl from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai who is also an aspiring model with two Hollywood film offers in her kitty. Maleesha Kharwa began her journey through content creation on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Meet Maleesha Kharwa, Mumbai slum girl who became social media star, model with 2 film offers
Maleesha Kharwa

Dreams do come true and the biggest example of it is none other than 14-year-old Maleesha Kharwa who lives in Mumbai's Dharavi slums and has been roped in as Forest Essential's new campaign Yuvati Selection. This is a social initiative that looks to give children from underprivileged backgrounds, access to education and awareness. 

Sharing Maleesha Kharwa’s first video as the face of their new collection, Forest Essentials said, “There’s beauty in every step of the journey and we are celebrating it, one ritual at a time.”

READ | Diabetes tips: Superfoods to maintain blood sugar level

Who is Maleesha Kharwa? 

Maleesha is a 14-year-old girl from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai who is also an aspiring model with two Hollywood film offers in her kitty. Maleesha Kharwa began her journey through content creation on Instagram and has also been featured in a short film titled Live Your Fairytale, which features no professional actors and captures the experience of five slum children who dine in a restaurant for the first time in life. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by

Maleesha Kharwa is also quite known as the 'Princess of the Slum'. Reacting to the new opportunities in her life, she said, "I am very happy with where I am right now. There are times when people see me somewhere and recognise me because of social media. They actually tell me that they are fans, which makes me extremely proud and happy."

READ | 'I am playing my best T20 cricket again': Virat Kohli takes a dig at critics, shows confidence despite loss against GT

Maleesha Kharwa was discovered in Mumbai in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman. He had then set up a Go Fund Me page for Maleesha. 
Since then, she had partaken in several modeling gigs and continues to grow at her own pace in the industry, thanks to her talent and creativity.

14-year-old old Maleesha Kharwa’s story is a stark reminder of why one should not lose hope in life.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle’s record to achieve incredible milestone in IPL history
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.