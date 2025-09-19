Meet Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who works closely with President Droupadi Murmu as..., is now going viral for...

President Droupadi Murmu's ADC, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, is gaining significant attention online. Here's all you need to know about him

Social media is currently buzzing with discussions about Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, an officer from the elite 4 Para (Special Forces). He is currently serving as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu. The online interest stems from his appealing personality and appearance, as well as his warm relationship with the President.

Many instances of his interactions with President Murmu have gone viral. In several videos, he is shown in lighthearted moments with her. His thoughtful actions, such as offering her a handkerchief during an emotional moment and shielding her from the rain with an umbrella, have garnered widespread admiration from social media users.

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal?

Originally from Jammu and a member of the Dogra Rajput community, Sambyal first gained recognition in 2021. As a Captain in the Jat Regiment, he led the Republic Day Parade contingent, which was awarded the "Best Marching Contingent Trophy" by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. His leadership, discipline, and precision were highly praised within the military.

Currently serving as the President's ADC, Sambyal holds one of the most prestigious positions available to an Indian Army officer.

What is the role of ADC?

An ADC, or Aide-de-Camp, serves as a personal assistant to high-profile figures such as the President, Governors, and military officials. The role demands strong organisational skills, adherence to protocol, and a keen intellect.

An ADC manages the senior officer's schedule, coordinating travel and official engagements while ensuring strict adherence to security protocols. They facilitate communication between the dignitary and various departments, handle confidential correspondence, and participate in ceremonial events.

Sambyal's role has brought him into the public eye during official functions, boosting his online popularity. His composed presence has been noted, from his security duties at state functions to his quiet assistance to the President.

Why Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal is going viral on the internet?

Fan pages dedicated to him have emerged, with social media flooded with viral edits showcasing his moments with the President.

Short clips of Sambyal have gained significant attention online, with fans admiring his appearance and gentlemanly conduct. A viral moment showed him picking up a dry fruit during an event and smiling in a boyish manner, which resonated with viewers across all platforms.

Beyond his association with the President, Major Sambyal is also gaining popularity for his charming looks and charismatic personality.