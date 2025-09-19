Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet; Know about her past eating disorder

Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house

Rahul Gandhi doubles down on 'vote chori' allegations, takes a dig at 'chunaav ka chaukidar' Election Commission

Meet Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who works closely with President Droupadi Murmu as..., is now going viral for...

Major blow to Australia as star batter ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury

Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Will Riyadh give US arms to Islamabad in India-Pakistan war? How can it help Muslim brother?

Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp, Pakistan approves THIS massive amount for...WATCH

Amid Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD 2 exit, Ramesh Taurani's old interview calling her 'unprofessional' goes viral: 'She did not even...'

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, S24 Ultra, S24 FE and more available at big discounts; check prices

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Virat Kohli goes viral

Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Vir

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…

On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wishes

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet; Know about her past eating disorder

Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who works closely with President Droupadi Murmu as..., is now going viral for...

President Droupadi Murmu's ADC, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, is gaining significant attention online. Here's all you need to know about him

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 01:29 PM IST

Meet Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who works closely with President Droupadi Murmu as..., is now going viral for...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Social media is currently buzzing with discussions about Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, an officer from the elite 4 Para (Special Forces). He is currently serving as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu. The online interest stems from his appealing personality and appearance, as well as his warm relationship with the President.

Many instances of his interactions with President Murmu have gone viral. In several videos, he is shown in lighthearted moments with her. His thoughtful actions, such as offering her a handkerchief during an emotional moment and shielding her from the rain with an umbrella, have garnered widespread admiration from social media users.

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal?

Originally from Jammu and a member of the Dogra Rajput community, Sambyal first gained recognition in 2021. As a Captain in the Jat Regiment, he led the Republic Day Parade contingent, which was awarded the "Best Marching Contingent Trophy" by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. His leadership, discipline, and precision were highly praised within the military.

Currently serving as the President's ADC, Sambyal holds one of the most prestigious positions available to an Indian Army officer.

What is the role of ADC?

An ADC, or Aide-de-Camp, serves as a personal assistant to high-profile figures such as the President, Governors, and military officials. The role demands strong organisational skills, adherence to protocol, and a keen intellect.

An ADC manages the senior officer's schedule, coordinating travel and official engagements while ensuring strict adherence to security protocols. They facilitate communication between the dignitary and various departments, handle confidential correspondence, and participate in ceremonial events.

Sambyal's role has brought him into the public eye during official functions, boosting his online popularity. His composed presence has been noted, from his security duties at state functions to his quiet assistance to the President.

Why Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal is going viral on the internet?

Fan pages dedicated to him have emerged, with social media flooded with viral edits showcasing his moments with the President.

Short clips of Sambyal have gained significant attention online, with fans admiring his appearance and gentlemanly conduct. A viral moment showed him picking up a dry fruit during an event and smiling in a boyish manner, which resonated with viewers across all platforms.

Beyond his association with the President, Major Sambyal is also gaining popularity for his charming looks and charismatic personality. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp, Pakistan approves THIS massive amount for...WATCH
Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp...
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wishes
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in...
Hours after congratulating Narendra Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...
Hours after congratulating PM Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...
PM Modi launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', other key development projects in MP's Dhar on 75th birthday
PM Modi Gift to MP, launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE