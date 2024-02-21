Meet Lavisha Malik, 24-year-old sales girl whose charm has taken over the internet, know why she's going viral

Lavisha Malik, famously known as the '22g Auto Sales Girl,' has taken the internet by storm with her remarkable sales skills.

In the age dominated by likes, shares, and social media fame, going viral has become somewhat of an everyday occurrence. However, breaking through the clutter based solely on talent is a rare feat. Lavisha Malik, popularly known as the '22g Auto Sales Girl,' recently achieved this rare distinction, captivating the internet with her exceptional sales skills.

At just 24 years old, Lavisha Malik, originally from Punjab, India, has made a mark in Canada, where she currently resides. Initially gaining a substantial following on social media as an influencer, Malik's breakthrough moment came when she collaborated with 22g Auto Sales, a local dealership in Canada.

Born with a talent not just for acting and modeling but also for salesmanship, Malik quickly became a prominent face for the dealership. Her ability to connect with the audience on social media platforms reached new heights, particularly after showcasing her sales skills in collaboration with 22g Auto Sales.

The viral video that propelled Malik to internet stardom was shared on the dealership's social media handle. In the video, Malik delivered a flawless sales pitch that left a lasting impression on viewers. The video rapidly gained traction, turning Lavisha Malik into a household name.

Currently, Malik enjoys a massive following on her Instagram handle, where fans are drawn not only to her beauty, acting, and charisma but also to her exceptional sales acumen. The '22g Auto Sales Girl' has proven that in the world of viral content, genuine talent, especially in the realm of sales, can capture the hearts of netizens and elevate one to online stardom.