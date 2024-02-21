Twitter
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

Mukesh Ambani backed BharatGPT to soon launch powerful ‘Hanooman’, to be India’s most valuable…

'It is happening': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirms alliance with Congress

Meet Lavisha Malik, 24-year-old sales girl whose charm has taken over the internet, know why she's going viral

Police issue summons to IPL star in model Tania Singh suicide case, relationship being probed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vidya Balan files FIR against Instagram user, details inside

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

Mukesh Ambani backed BharatGPT to soon launch powerful ‘Hanooman’, to be India’s most valuable…

9 actors who rejected ads worth crores on moral grounds

Health benefits of taking cold water bath

10 batters with most runs against CSK in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, once worked as tailor, lost his wife at 20, is now worth Rs..

Police issue summons to IPL star in model Tania Singh suicide case, relationship being probed

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Lavisha Malik, 24-year-old sales girl whose charm has taken over the internet, know why she's going viral

Lavisha Malik, famously known as the '22g Auto Sales Girl,' has taken the internet by storm with her remarkable sales skills.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 02:27 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the age dominated by likes, shares, and social media fame, going viral has become somewhat of an everyday occurrence. However, breaking through the clutter based solely on talent is a rare feat. Lavisha Malik, popularly known as the '22g Auto Sales Girl,' recently achieved this rare distinction, captivating the internet with her exceptional sales skills.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@22gautosales)

At just 24 years old, Lavisha Malik, originally from Punjab, India, has made a mark in Canada, where she currently resides. Initially gaining a substantial following on social media as an influencer, Malik's breakthrough moment came when she collaborated with 22g Auto Sales, a local dealership in Canada.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@22gautosales)

Born with a talent not just for acting and modeling but also for salesmanship, Malik quickly became a prominent face for the dealership. Her ability to connect with the audience on social media platforms reached new heights, particularly after showcasing her sales skills in collaboration with 22g Auto Sales.

The viral video that propelled Malik to internet stardom was shared on the dealership's social media handle. In the video, Malik delivered a flawless sales pitch that left a lasting impression on viewers. The video rapidly gained traction, turning Lavisha Malik into a household name.

Currently, Malik enjoys a massive following on her Instagram handle, where fans are drawn not only to her beauty, acting, and charisma but also to her exceptional sales acumen. The '22g Auto Sales Girl' has proven that in the world of viral content, genuine talent, especially in the realm of sales, can capture the hearts of netizens and elevate one to online stardom.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child? Here's what we know

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, once worked as tailor, lost his wife at 20, is now worth Rs..

Nothing CEO asks Musk to change name to 'Elon Bhai,' know why

UK PM Rishi Sunak imposes nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, watch his viral video that has drawn criticism

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE