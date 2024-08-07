Meet Laurent Ballesta, first photographer in last 59 years to receive 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' twice

His winning image highlights the tri-spine horseshoe crab, an ancient and endangered species threatened by habitat loss and overfishing.

French underwater photographer and marine biologist Laurent Ballesta has won the grand prize at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition for the second time. His winning photo, “The Golden Horseshoe,” shows a tri-spine horseshoe crab with golden trevallies swimming around it, captured in an amazing underwater scene.

This year’s competition had a record 49,957 entries from 95 countries. Ballesta, who also won the top prize in 2021, is only the second photographer in the 59-year history of the contest to win twice.

His winning image highlights the tri-spine horseshoe crab, an ancient and endangered species threatened by habitat loss and overfishing. The photo, taken in Pangatalan Island, Philippines, emphasizes the crab’s beauty and the hope for its future despite these challenges.

Jury chair Kathy Moran praised the photo, calling it “astonishing” and “hauntingly beautiful.” She noted that the horseshoe crab’s survival is important for both the species and human health, as its blood is used in making vaccines.

The Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 title went to 17-year-old Carmel Bechler from Israel for his photo “Owls’ Road House,” taken from his family car. Bechler hopes to show that beauty in nature can be found even in unexpected places.

American photographer Karine Aigner, who won last year with her photo “The Big Buzz,” also participated this year, sharing images from a hunting competition in Texas.

This year’s awards continue to highlight the amazing and often hidden aspects of the natural world, encouraging us to appreciate and protect it.