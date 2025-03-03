VIRAL
Sultana Begum, a descendant of the last Mughal emperor, lives in poverty in a Kolkata slum, highlighting the forgotten legacy of India's royal history.
Imagine being the great-granddaughter-in-law of India’s last Mughal emperor, living in luxury and grandeur, only to end up in a crumbling slum on the outskirts of Kolkata. This is the real-life story of Sultana Begum, a 60-year-old woman whose royal heritage is now just a distant memory.
Sultana Begum, related to Bahadur Shah Zafar—the last Mughal ruler—is living a life filled with hardships. She shares a tiny two-room hut with her family in Howrah, one of Kolkata’s most impoverished areas. She uses public street taps for washing and shares a kitchen with neighbors, a far cry from the lavish palaces her ancestors once inhabited.
The Last Mughal Emperor: A Quick Flashback
Bahadur Shah Zafar, Sultana’s great-grandfather-in-law, became the emperor in 1837. By then, the once-mighty Mughal Empire was just a shadow of its former self, with real power lying in the hands of the British East India Company. When the Indian Rebellion of 1857 erupted, Zafar became the symbolic leader of the revolt. Unfortunately, the rebellion failed, and Zafar was exiled to Rangoon (now Yangon, Myanmar), where he died in captivity in 1862.
A Royal Legacy Reduced to Poverty
Sultana’s life took a sharp turn in the 1980s after the death of her husband, Prince Mirza Bedar Bukht. Since then, she has struggled to survive on a meager pension of just 6,000 rupees a month (about $72). With six children to support, the family barely scrapes by. Her daughters, also struggling financially, cannot offer much help.
Sultana lives with her unmarried daughter, Madhu Begum, and despite countless petitions to the government for support, her situation has remained dire. Though her royal lineage is well-documented, she has received little acknowledgment or assistance.
Hope from Human Rights Activists
Human rights activists have been advocating for Sultana and other royal descendants who share similar fates. Many of India’s former aristocrats fell into poverty after British rule ended and the Mughal dynasty collapsed. The contrast between their royal heritage and current living conditions highlights a history of neglect and loss.
Despite her hardships, Sultana is proud of her heritage. Her late husband often reminded her that their family came from “respectable royal blood” and never begged for a living. Sultana has consistently asked the government to provide what she believes her family deserves.
While some family members, like her granddaughter Roshan Ara, have managed to find government jobs, most of them, especially those who are illiterate, have struggled to secure stable employment. Sultana tried running a tea stall and making ladies' clothing, but these ventures did not generate enough income to support her family.
A Legacy Forgotten
Sultana Begum’s story is a powerful reminder of how history can sometimes forget its own. The Mughal Empire, which once ruled much of the Indian subcontinent, is remembered for its magnificent architecture, culture, and governance. Yet, its descendants, like Sultana, live in poverty and obscurity.
Her story is not just about loss but also about resilience and hope. As India moves forward, it is important to remember and honor the legacy of those left behind by history. Sultana Begum’s life is a tale of endurance, a legacy lost, and a reminder of the need for compassion and justice.
