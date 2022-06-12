Meet Kyra, India's first meta-influencer with over 1 lakh Instagram followers

Instagram(@kyraonig)

Social media platforms are set ablaze with virtual influencers across the globe. These are fictional computer generated ‘people’ which have realistic characteristics, features and look almost the same as humans.

These virtual influencers can be customised to give a graphical representation of you. India has also hopped onto the trend and we now have our own virtual influencer too.

READ | Woman grows 12-inch-long fingernails for 33 years, here’s how she finishes chores

India’s first meta-influencer – Kyra is based in Mumbai and now has more than 1,00,000 followers on her Instagram account. The meta-influencer has been designed by an influencer marketing platform named TopSocial India. She has been created by a 26-year-old engineer Himanshu Goel, who is the business head of the platform.

Himanshu holds an MBA degree from Ahmedabad, and he has been directing this project from its conception in 2020. The engineer launched Kyra in January 2022.

The meta-influencer made a debut in December 2021 and her official birthday is celebrated on January 28, 2022.

As per Himanshu, Kyra is being approached as a whole company. It will eventually be self-sufficient and unaffiliated with any agency. She doesn’t have any reference to the brand’s name.

This new-age influencer has recently clocked in 1,00,000 followers on Instagram. She celebrated this success by thanking her followers for being a part of her journey. She posted a picture of herself in blue shirt along with the caption, “100,000! I could never have imagined so many people would choose to follow me when I started. The last 5 months have been a beautiful, chaotic journey. Thank you to all those who have joined me on this ride. Watch this space as there is still a lot more to come.”

READ | Viral pic! Indian couple drives Fortuner on Ladakh's sand dunes, gets an 'expensive' shock

Her gratitude post went viral on Instagram as netizens showered her with lots of compliments. Interestingly, many people mistook Kyra to be a real woman.

An Instagram user wrote, “Welcome to the real world”.

“You look absolutely gorgeous”, said another.