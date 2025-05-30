From the United Kingdom's King Charles to Dubai's Emir Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, many monarchs are still ruling the world with their royal wealth. But the wealth of King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has still no match. He has a staggering net worth of $43 billion (Rs 3.7 lakh crore).

From the United Kingdom's King Charles to Dubai's Emir Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, many monarchs are still ruling the world with their royal wealth. But the wealth of King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has still no match. He has a staggering net worth of $43 billion, i.e. Rs 3.7 lakh crore. King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand also known as Rama x, is the richest king in the world.

King Vajiralongkorn, 67-year-old, He was born in 1952 to King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit. He took over the throne of king of Thailand in 2016, after his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death. Thailand King Vajiralongkorn, has married four women, His first wife was Soamsawali, whom he married in 1977 and their marriage ended in 1991. He als married Sujarinee Vivacharawongse in 1994, and Srirasmi Suwadee in 2001. His current wife is Suthida, whom he married in 2019. He has seven children from his three wives.

King Vajiralongkorn received military training from abroad. He pursued his education from the United Kingdom and Australia. He has graduated in military studies, and served the Royal Thai Army. He has also received pilot training.

King Vajiralongkorn's wealth

His wealth is looked after by the Crown Property Bureau, which he took over after his father. He has a strong grip over his family wealth, comprising 16,210 acres of land in Thailand, 40,000 rental contracts nationwide, including 17,000 in the capital. His net worth gets a boost as he holds a lot of shares in the Siam Cement Group and Siam Commercial Bank, and the possession of the Golden Jubilee Diamond, which is the largest cut and faceted diamond in the world.

King Vajiralongkorn enjoys a lavish lifestyle, he owns over 17,000 properties in Bangkok alone, from huge infrastructures, high-end hotels, to ancient palaces. His possession of 300 high-end cars and 38 planes and helicopters. His lavish collection screams royalty. As per the Thai royal protocol, he also has a ceremonial fleet of 52 golden barges.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

While Thailand King Vajiralongkorn is the richest monarch, world's wealthiest man Elon Musk, could overshadow him with his whopping wealth. Even India's billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani's wealth is still more than the Thailand King Vajiralongkorn. Ambani's estimated net worth is USD 92.5 billion, while Adani's is approximately USD 56.3 billion.