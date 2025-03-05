King Kong’s impressive height was evident from the moment he was born on April 1, 2021.

Guinness World Records (GWR) recently declared King Kong as the world’s tallest living water buffalo. The nearly 5-year-old is 185 cm (6 ft 0.8 in) tall when measured from the hoof to the withers. He is about 20 inches taller than an average adult water buffalo. King Kong lives at Ninlanee Farm in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. King Kong’s impressive height was evident from the moment he was born on April 1, 2021. It was clear from early on that his height was extraordinary.

Cherpatt Wutti, who takes care of King Kong, said: “We noticed right away that he was much taller than the other water buffalo!” King Kong was born on Ninlanee Farm and his mum and dad still live there, with many other water buffalo and horses.

King Kong daily routine

King Kong usually wakes up at 6 am when he’s led out to the yard and given time to play in the pond, GWR said. He’s given a shower after that before having his delicious breakfast served up. He eats about 35 kg of food per day and loves munching on straw and corn, as well as snacking on bananas. He does his own thing until around 5:30 pm when he has a second shower and eats his dinner before getting tucked up in bed for the night.

Despite his enormous size, King Kong is not aggressive. Instead, he has a playful and gentle nature, which has earned him the nickname of a “big softy.” “He is very obedient. He loves to play around; he loves to be scratched and run around with people. He is really friendly, and it’s like having a big, powerful puppy on the farm,” said Cherpatt.

