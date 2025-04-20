Khushboo Patani, an ex-Indian army officer and sister of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, is making headlines after having safely rescued an abandoned baby girl from a broken-down shanty in her neighbourhood in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Khushboo Patani, an ex-Indian army officer and sister of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, is making headlines after having safely rescued an abandoned baby girl from a broken-down shanty in her neighbourhood in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Sharing a heartfelt video of the rescue operation, Khushboo appealed for her identification and adoption.

On Sunday, i.e., April 20, Khushboo Patani shared the video on her Instagram handle, featuring the baby lying alone in a dirty, makeshift shelter near her residence. In the clip, she is seen walking up to the child, pampering her. "Beta kya huaa", she asked. As the baby girl started crying, she picked her up and held her close. Meanwhile, Khushboo kept comforting the crying baby, assuring her she was now in safe hands.

Meanwhile, she also spoke firmly to the camera and appealed for her identification. Showing the baby to the camera, she continued, “If you are from Bareilly and this is your child, then tell us how the parents left her in this place. Shame on such parents!”

"Jako rakhe saiyan, maar sake nah koi (Nobody can harm one whom God protects). I hope she will be taken care of by the authorities and whatever is the chain of command ahead with proper rules and regulations @bareillypolice @uppolice @myogi_adityanath. Please save the girl child in our country! kab tak chalega yeh sab? (Till when will this continue)? Please. I will ensure that she goes to the right hand and her life will flourish henceforth!” Khushboo captioned the video.

Her sister and actress Disha Patani hailed her heroic act and wrote, "God bless you de and the little girl". Moreover, actress Bhumi Pednekar joined, "God bless her and you", dropping a heart emoji.

As shown in the video, Khushboo Patani handed over the baby girl to the police for further action.

Who is Khushboo Patani?

Khushboo Patani is the elder sister of 'Malang' actress Disha Patani. She was born on November 23, 1991, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh to parents Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani. She has two siblings - Disha and her younger brother Suryansh Patani.

Khushboo pursued her schooling from BBL Public School, Bareilly. After this, earned a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from DIT School, Noida. Later, she went to crack government exams and joined the Indian Army.

Khushboo Patani has served as a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Moreover, she retired from Indian army with the rank of major. Khushboo is a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur, boasting over 900k followers on Instagram. She actively engages in social media activities, dropping clips from her fitness training and sharing glimpses of her personal life.