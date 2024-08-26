Meet this Ambani bahu, not Radhika Merchant or Shloka, left her high-paying UK job, is married to Mukesh Ambani's...

After the high-profile wedding and celebration within the Ambani family, a lesser-known but equally significant figure has emerged: Khrisha Shah, the daughter-in-law of Anil and Tina Ambani. As the wife of Jai Anmol Ambani, Anil and Tina's elder son, Khrisha has seamlessly integrated into the Ambani family, forging strong bonds and contributing to the family's philanthropic and business endeavours.

Khrisha Shah, the youngest child of Nikunj and Neelam Shah, was born and raised in Mumbai. Her family background is marked by entrepreneurial spirit and creative flair. Her father, Nikunj Shah, was the director of Nikunj Enterprises, while her mother, Neelam Shah, is a fashion designer. Khrisha has two elder siblings: sister Nriti, a fashion blogger, and brother Mishal, who took over the family business after their father's untimely death in 2021.

Khrisha's educational journey is a testament to her academic prowess. She graduated in Political Economics from the University of California and later pursued a degree in Social Policy and Development from the London School of Economics. Her international education laid the groundwork for her future career in social work and entrepreneurship. After completing her education, Khrisha worked at Accenture in the UK before returning to India. Upon her return, she launched her own company, Dysco, which focuses on social networking and mental health initiatives. This venture reflects her commitment to social causes and her desire to make a positive impact on society.

Khrisha and Jai Anmol Ambani were introduced through their families and began dating before getting engaged in December 2021. The couple tied the knot in February 2022 in a ceremony held in Mumbai. The wedding marked a new chapter in Khrisha's life as she became an integral part of the Ambani family. Tina Ambani, Jai Anmol's mother, has been particularly warm in her welcome of Khrisha. In a heartfelt social media post after the wedding, Tina captioned a family photo, "Meet Khrisha Ambani, the daughter we've always wanted. Our family grows more beautiful, our lives are fuller, more blessed." This public gesture underscores the close bond that has developed between Tina and her daughter-in-law.

Khrisha and Jai Anmol Ambani were recently spotted at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.