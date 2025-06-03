Online educator and YouTube content creator Khan Sir has been making headlines for his secret marriage and now pictures and videos from his reception have also gone viral. His followers had been curious about his wife. He introduced AS Khan, his wife, during their lavish wedding reception.

Online educator and YouTube content creator Khan Sir has been making headlines for his secret marriage and now pictures and videos from his reception have also gone viral. Khan sir hosted his wedding reception in Patna on Monday. Followers of the well-known educator had been curious about his wedding and mostly to know who his wife was but after he hosted his wedding reception which was graced by several known politicians like Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and various other notable state ministers and Alakh Pandey, popularly known as Physics Wallah, everyone got a glimpse of his wife.

Khan Sir married AS Khan whom he introduced during the lavish wedding reception, which was Mrs AS Khan’s first public appearance. AS Khan wore a beautiful bridal look wearing a gorgeous heavily embroidered red lehnga with the traditional veil which covered her face throughout the event. On some occasions she gave a heartful smile at her husband’s light-hearted humour and funny conversations. Khan Sir opted for a formal outfit, comprising a black suit paired with a pink shirt and a red tie for the occasion.

Who is AS Khan?

AS Khan hails from Bihar’s Siwan district and Jhagrahawa Bar village. Siwan is also Khan Sir’s maternal grandmother’s home. According to some media reports, AS Khan is a government office in the district. She completed her schooling under the ICSE board and later went for further studies. It is also believed that she is a favourite of Khan Sir’s mother, that is, her mother-in-law. That is why Khan Sir’s mother chose her as her daughter-in-law. It was her decision to arrange Khan Sir’s marriage with AS Khan.

AS Khan is also believed to be a distant relative of Khan Sir and is described as calm, mature, and courteous.

In some of the viral videos, Tejashwi Yadav asked Khan Sir about his secret wedding, and he jokingly replied that he copied his style. In another video, Alakh Pandey stood between the couple to pose, which also turned out to be humorous.

Khan Sir kept his wedding a secret affair as he tied the knot with his wife quietly in May amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. In a live class, he made the revelation in front of his students, explaining that the marriage was a private affair due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.