Meet Khaby Lame, world’s most followed TikTok star with over 161 mn followers, net worth is...

Khaby Lame, the 23-year-old TikTok and Instagram sensation, has gained immense popularity for his humorous videos that debunk overly complicated life hacks.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Khaby Lame, a popular TikTok and Instagram personality, has gained immense popularity for his entertaining videos that showcase simple solutions to overly complicated life hacks. If you enjoy watching Instagram reels and videos, you're likely familiar with his humorous approach to debunking complex hacks shared by other users.

In his videos, the 23-year-old sensation, known for his signature comic expression, effortlessly solves seemingly difficult tasks and then rolls his eyes and extends his arms to demonstrate the easy way of doing them. His practical and straightforward style has captured the attention of viewers worldwide, transcending language barriers and making him a social media star beyond his native Italian audience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

Born on March 9, 2000, in Senegal, Khaby Lame moved to Italy with his family at a young age. Before finding fame, he worked as a CNC machine operator near Turin but lost his job during the early months of the pandemic in March 2020.

Following the setback, Lame turned to TikTok and began sharing videos, initially in Italian, where he entertained his audience through dancing and playing video games. However, it was his clever 'duet' and 'stitch' video responses, mocking complex life hacks, that truly propelled him to fame.

Apart from his social media success, Khaby Lame's personal life has seen significant changes as well. In October 2022, he got engaged to Zaira Nucci, marking a milestone in his journey.

With an impressive following, Khaby Lame has become the most-followed TikTok star globally, boasting 161 million followers on TikTok, 80 million on Instagram, and 2.6 million on Facebook. His rise to fame has also brought financial success, with an estimated net worth of $1-$6 million, primarily earned through brand endorsements and advertising.

His prosperity is evident in his lavish $6 million house in Chivasso, Italy, complete with luxurious amenities like a tennis court and a swimming pool.

