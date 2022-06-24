Meet Khaby Lame, world’s most followed Tik Tok star with over 142 mn followers, $6 mn net worth

Photo credit: ANI

If you enjoy watching Instagram reels and videos, you must be familiar with Khaby Lame. He is a popular TikTok and Instagram personality who makes interesting videos showing simple solutions to overly complicated hacks. Most of his videos usually show a life hack by another user which is unnecessarily deemed to be difficult, or something being solved in quite complicated way.

Lame’s videos simplify the same hacks by showing easy ways to perform the hack. The 22-year-old boy has become increasingly popular across social media platforms due to his signature comic expression which can be spotted after he solves a hack in any video.

Lame rolls his eyes and extends his arms to show the simple way of doing anything that is otherwise shown to be complicated. His videos exemplify common sense is the most literal sense of the word. One video by Lame shows some person using scissors to cut their t-shirt stuck in a car door. To show an easier version of this hack, Lame simply opens the car doors and removes his shirt.

Lame’s silent signature step has helped him gain popularity beyond the Italian, which is his native language. He is now well-known among social media users across the globe.

Personal life of Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame was born on March 9, 2000, in Senegal. His real name is Khabane Lame and he came to Italy when he was 1-year-old after his family moved to a public housing complex in Italy.

Lame, who is now the most-followed Tik Tok star globally, was earlier working as a CNC machine operator at a factory near Turin. He lost his job during early months of the pandemic in March 2020.

Right after he got laid off during the pandemic, he started sharing videos on TikTok. Initial few videos were filmed in Italian language. He used to dance and watch video games to entertain his viewers.

The game-changer for Lame occurred when he became popular on Tik Tok for his ‘duet’ and ‘stitch’ video responses to mock overly complicated life hacks.

The TikToker got engaged to Zaira Nucci in October 2022.

Lame’s popularity on social media

The young Muslim boy bagged the title of most-followed TikToker with 142.8 million followers on June 22, 22 by surpassing Charli D’Amelio.

Earlier in April 2021, Lame surpassed the then most-followed Italian TikToker Gianluca Vacchi and the second-most followed TikToker Addison Rae.

Following on Social Media Platforms

Lame has 142.8 million followers on Tik Tok, 78.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.2 million followers on Facebook.

Net worth of the popular TikToker Khaby Lame

According to media reports, Khaby Lame has a net worth of $1-$6 million. He earns via brand endorsements and advertising.

Lame’s house in Chivasso, Italy is worth $6 million and includes a tennis court and a swimming pool too.