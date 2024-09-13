Twitter
Meet Kavita Dalal, ‘Lady Khali’ and AAP candidate, who will contest against Congress' Vinesh Phogat in Haryana polls

A gold medalist at the 12th South Asian Games in 2016, Dalal made history in 2017 by becoming the first Indian woman to sign with WWE

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 05:58 AM IST

Meet Kavita Dalal, ‘Lady Khali’ and AAP candidate, who will contest against Congress' Vinesh Phogat in Haryana polls
Kavita Dalal and Vinesh Phogat
Kavita Dalal, known in wrestling circles as ‘Lady Khali,’ has thrown her hat into the ring against Olympic finalist Vinesh Phogat. Dalal's entry into the fray as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Julana constituency has added a new layer of intrigue to an already high-stakes contest.

Dalal’s candidacy is more than just a political move; it's a narrative of transformation and resilience. Born in Malvi village, Julana, to a humble farming family, Dalal’s journey from weightlifting champion to WWE wrestler is nothing short of extraordinary. A gold medalist at the 12th South Asian Games in 2016, Dalal made history in 2017 by becoming the first Indian woman to sign with WWE. Her wrestling career, highlighted by her performances in WrestleMania and WWE Evolution, showcased her unique style, including wrestling in a salwar kurti.

Her transition into politics came in 2022 when she joined the AAP, and now, as the head of the party’s state sports wing, she is challenging Vinesh Phogat, a prominent figure in Indian wrestling, who is running on a Congress ticket. The clash between Dalal and Phogat has drawn national attention, turning the Julana seat into a battleground of epic proportions.

Dalal’s political debut is set against the backdrop of a four-cornered contest in Julana. The BJP’s Captain Yogesh Bairagi and JJP’s Amarjit Singh Dhanda are also in the race, making the election a fierce contest for the Jat votes, which are crucial in this constituency.

Despite her sporting success, Dalal’s path to politics hasn’t been without its hurdles. After marrying Gaurav Tomar, a volleyball player, and facing the challenge of balancing family life with her career, she initially considered quitting sports after childbirth. However, support from her husband led her to continue, ultimately finding success in wrestling and now, politics.

As voters head to the polls on October 5, all eyes will be on Julana to see if Kavita Dalal’s unique blend of sportsmanship and political acumen can outshine Vinesh Phogat and redefine her trajectory from the wrestling mat to the political arena.

