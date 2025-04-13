Karun Nair married his longtime girlfriend in 2020 with Parsi and Malayalee traditions at Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple have two children.

Karun Nair, Delhi Capital star batter, made his IPL comeback on Sunday after 1077 days and slammed 50 off just 22 balls. He came on as an Impact Player for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Mumbai Indians (MI). He last played for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2022 season. After a successful domestic season in 2024-25 with Vidarbha, Nair was signed by the DC for Rs 50 lakh during the 2025 mega-auction. But who you know who has been a pillar of support for him. She is Sanaya Tankariwala Nair, his wife, who has played a significant role in his success. The duo got married in 2020 with Parsi and Malayalee traditions at Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple have two children. Who is Sanaya Tankariwala Nair? Her professional background is limited; she is known for her involvement in media and has garnered attention for her supportive role in Nair’s life. Sanaya was Nair's long-time girlfriend before the two tied the knot.

The couple often shares glimpses of their life together on social media, showcasing their adventures and the love they have for each other. They welcomed their first child, a son named Kayaan Nair, in January 2022. Later in 2024, they were blessed with a daughter, Samara. Sanaya made her Instagram debut back in 2015 and currently has 9,978 followers on the platform. Reports suggest that in June 2019, the right-handed batsman went down on his knees in Goa and asked her to marry him.

Karun Nair career

Nair debuted for India during the ODI series against Zimbabwe in 2016, where he played two matches and scored 46 runs. Later that year, he made his Test debut against England but had a couple of tough outings, managing just 17 runs.

