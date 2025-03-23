Kerala's farmer goat Karumbi, who was born in 2021, has set a unique Guinness World Record. Let's check here to know what she has achieved.

A remarkable achievement has been made by a small farm in Kerala, as one of its pygmy goats, named Karumbi, has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's shortest living goat. The goat's owner, Peter Lenu, a local farmer, had always been aware that his pygmy goats were exceptionally small, but it was only when a visitor pointed out just how tiny they were that he began to consider submitting one of them for a world record.

Karumbi, a four-year-old black female pygmy goat, is the shortest goat alive, standing at a mere 1 ft 3 in (40.50 cm) tall. Pygmy goats, known for their compact bodies and genetic dwarfism, rarely exceed 21 in (53 cm) in height, but Karumbi's size is even more diminutive. At her tallest point, she measures only 1.4 ft (42.7 cm), while her length is just 1.1 ft (33.5 cm), highlighting her remarkable small stature.

Born in 2021, Karumbi is a sociable goat who enjoys interacting with her fellow farm animals. She shares her home with three male goats, nine female goats, and 10 kids, as well as cows, rabbits, hens, and ducks. Despite her diminutive size, she is energetic and playful, often engaging with her much taller companions.

Farmer Peter, who hails from a long lineage of agriculturalists, takes great pride in preserving the genetic integrity of his animals. "I make a conscious effort to maintain the genetic quality of all the animals under my care," he shared in an interview with Guinness World Records.

When a visitor suggested that Karumbi might be eligible for a world record, Peter decided to take action. He had her examined by a veterinarian, who measured her height, confirmed her age, and verified that she was a fully grown adult with no underlying health conditions affecting her size. Upon knowing that Karumbi qualified, Peter was filled with immense joy.

During an interview, Peter expressed his feelings on setting this unique record, he said, “As a farmer, if I got this record [it’d be] a privilege for entire farmers and agriculturists.” He believes Karumbi's recognition sheds light on the dedication of farmers and the exceptional livestock they nurture.

Adding to the excitement, Karumbi is currently expecting her next kid, signifying that the family of tiny goats is about to expand. Peter remains dedicated to caring for his record-breaking goat and eagerly awaits the arrival of her baby.