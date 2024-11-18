The call, made using a Nokia handset, symbolised the dawn of a new era in communication

July 31, 1995, marks a turning point in India’s telecommunications history as the first-ever mobile phone call was made in the country. This groundbreaking call connected two prominent leaders—the then West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu and Union Communication Minister Sukh Ram. The call, made using a Nokia handset, symbolised the dawn of a new era in communication.

The historic call was facilitated by the Modi Telstra network, a joint venture between India’s BK Modi and Australia’s Telstra. The connection bridged two cities, Kolkata and New Delhi. At the time, mobile communication was a luxury. Making a call cost Rs 8.4 per minute, with charges applied to both incoming and outgoing calls. During peak hours, rates soared to Rs 16.8 per minute, making mobile phones accessible only to a select few.

Fast forward to today, the landscape of mobile communication in India has transformed beyond recognition. High call charges are a thing of the past, thanks to technological advancements and competitive market dynamics. A major shift came in 2016 when Jio entered the market, introducing affordable data plans and making mobile services accessible to millions.

From the first call in 1995 to today’s seamless connectivity, India’s mobile industry has witnessed remarkable progress.

Mobile phones are now an essential part of everyday life, offering convenience and speed at affordable prices. This journey reflects not just technological growth but also the democratisation of communication in India.