Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi Mehta represented Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, drawing attention for her stylish appearance.

Juhi Chawla’s daughter, Jhanvi Mehta, made waves at the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Jhanvi, the daughter of actress and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla, attended the event alongside senior members of the KKR team. Her appearance not only signified her growing involvement in her family's cricketing interests but also garnered significant attention on social media.

Dressed in a chic white T-shirt and a stylish dark blue velvet jacket, Jhanvi’s sophisticated look caught the eye of netizens. Fans, who initially expected Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana or Aryan Khan, to represent KKR at the auction, were surprised to see Jhanvi instead. Social media quickly buzzed with discussions about her, with many praising her elegance and poise. One user on X humorously commented, "Meanwhile legends focus on Jhanvi Mehta.. #IPLAuction," while another admired her appearance, saying, "Jhanvi Mehta is so cute."

The auction also made headlines for its record-breaking deals. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history, sold to Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering $3.2 million. This record-breaking bid surpassed the previous high set earlier in the auction when Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for $3.18 million. Both Pant and Iyer are expected to captain their respective franchises in the upcoming season of the IPL, which begins on March 14, 2025, and concludes with the final on May 25.

Delhi Capitals made a key acquisition, securing former Lucknow Super Giants skipper Lokesh Rahul for $1.67 million, possibly as their new captain. Meanwhile, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer became one of the biggest surprises of the day. After intense bidding between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR secured him for $2.83 million, bolstering their squad for the upcoming season.

This year's IPL auction combined glamour and intense competition, with both star players and representatives like Jhanvi Mehta making a mark.

