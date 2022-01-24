Meet ‘Jugaadu Kamlesh’, the man from viral Shark Tank India pitch who took Twitterverse by storm

The man known as Jugaadu Kamlesh was trending on Twitter after his impressive and witty pitch on Shark Tank India.

We often hear inspirational stories about someone hailing from humble backgrounds, making their dreams come true by hard work and intelligence. The story of viral sensation Jugaadu Kamlesh has proved that one can make their dreams come true, no matter where one comes from.

Kamlesh Nanasaheb, who comes from a small village in Maharashtra’s Malegaon, won millions of hearts when he appeared on the popular show Shark Tank India, where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to seek capital for their businesses.

While making an appearance on the show with his cousin Naru, the simple farmer impressed judges and the viewers with his sharp mind, efficient ideas, and quick wit. His way of presenting his ideas caught the attention of many, making him a viral sensation on Twitter.

Jugaadu Kamlesh, as fans are now calling him, went off the show to pitch his designed concept of a pesticides spray solution that can ease the burden of farmers while preventing them from deadly diseases. His quirky presentation and unique style left the judges speechless.

Kamlesh developed the concept of his business without any formal education or degree in the field of engineering. Impressed by his determination to change the face of rural India, one of the sharks made the farmer an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Though most of the investors remained hesitant, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal made a generous offer - Rs 10 lakh for a 40% stake in Kamlesh’s firm and Rs 20 lakh loan at a 0% interest rate, which Jugaadu Kamlesh accepted with gratitude.

Impressed by his inspiring story and his witty way of presenting his pitch, the Twitterverse exploded with praises and memes about Jugaadu Kamlesh, noting how people like him could reflect real change in the lives of farmers.

Folks like jugaadu kamlesh truly represent the robust potential of our country pic.twitter.com/7c0GzRNflN — Mohd Fahad Malik (@heyitsfahad) January 22, 2022

jugaadu kamlesh is probably one of the best things that has happened to shark tank india so far — jani (@abhayjani4) January 21, 2022