Meet Juan Vicente Pérez, world’s oldest man confirmed by Guinness World Record set to turn 113

Guinness World Records have officially confirmed Venezuelan man Juan Vicente Pérez as the oldest living person (male) in the entire world. Pérez entered into the book of world records when he was 112 years old and is set to turn 113 in a few days.

Juan Vicente Pérez was born in El Cobre, Táchira, Venezuela on 27 May 1909 to parents Eutiquio del Rosario Pérez Mora and Edelmira Mora. Though Juan is the oldest man alive right now, he was the second youngest out of ten siblings.

The world’s oldest man started his life’s journey by helping out his dad and brothers in agriculture and assisted with sugar cane and coffee harvesting at the young age of 5, back in 1914. That was the year when his family moved to Los Pajuiles, a village in San José de Bolivar.

While discussing the story of his long life with Guinness World Records, Pérez revealed that he created a trapiche (a wooden mill) with his brother, Miguel, to help with the production of the coffee and sugar cane and, later, was able to buy a bigger machine to increase the productivity of the farm.

Juan had a diverse career throughout his life, ranging from agriculture to being the sheriff of a town for ten years. The Venezuelan man also went on to have a big family in his long life. He married Ediofina del Rosario García and they were together for 60 years until she passed away.

Through their 60 years of marriage, Juan and Ediofina achieved their dream of having a big family, with a total of 11 children, including six sons and five daughters. Over the years, the family has grown to include 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Despite his age, Pérez has exceptional health and memory, remembering the name of all his siblings, children, and grandchildren. He also came to see some of the most historic and remarkable inventions in history, such as the television and the internet.

