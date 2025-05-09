Pakistan's terrorist connection has been exposed by its own ministers and other leaders. Recently, Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif in an interview with Sky News admitted Pak's terror connection. Journalist Yalda Hakim took the grilling interview to expose Pakistan's terror side.

Yet again after Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has been exposed for harbouring terrorism in its land. Its terrorist activities have come to light on world stage. After the incident India launched Operation Sindoor, a precision and measured attack by the Indian Army to retaliate the attack in Pahalgam. The incident started a series of military attacks between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan minister Khwaja Asif's Sky News interview

Pakistan's terrorist connection has been exposed numerous times by its own ministers and other leaders. Recently, Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif in an interview with Sky News admitted himself that his country was harbouring terrorists and were involved in terrorist attacks worldwide for the past three decades. He also revealed that Britain, US and other western nations were behind this. "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades... and the west, including Britain...That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable."

The interview was taken by Afghani Australian journalist Yalda Hakim who was asking serious questions about Pakistan's terrorist connections as few days before the interview terrorists attacked civilians, mostly tourists in Pahalgam. Asif accepted Pak's involvement in terrorism after Yalda asked him, "But you do admit, you do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?"

The Pakistani Defence Minister has also in the interview with Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim warned of an "all-out war" possible with India. Yalda was so on point with her questions that she created such a scenario that made the Pakistan minister admit country's reality. The video of the interview had gone viral on social media.

After yet another incident of Operation Sindoor, Yalda Hakim interviewed another minister of Pakistan, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar who rejected the claims of any terrorist hideouts in Pakistan in the interview. Yalda Hakim then reminded him of another Pakistan's Defense Minister who admitted the same in his recent statement.

But after Ataullah Tarar rejected these claims, Yalda reminded him of US President Donald Trump's move in 2018 to stop military aid to Pakistan, saying that the country was harboring terrorists with a double policy. "So when you say that there are no terrorist camps in Pakistan, it not only contradicts your Defense Minister but also goes against the past statements of leaders like Pervez Musharraf and Benazir Bhutto."

Who is Yalda Hakim?

Yalda Hakim is an Afghan-Australian journalist who has won various awards. She has been working as a news presenter, and documentary maker. She has worked in BBC for many years where she was one of the chief presenters for broadcasting in English in both UK and globally. She also hosts a special programme 'Daily Global with Yalda Hakim' on BBC News. Throughout her career she has interviewed many high-profile figures like the former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai. Currently she is the broadcast journalist and lead World News presenter for Sky News.