Meet Joravar Singh Kalsi, Delhi-based YouTuber arrested for throwing money on roads just like 'Farzi'

Gurugram police arrest YouTube Joravar Singh Kalsi for throwing money on the road while enacting a scene from 'Farzi'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

YouTube Joravar Singh Kasi arrested | Photo: Instagram

Delhi-based YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi was arrested by Gurugram police on Tuesday for rash driving. He was enacting a scene from Shahid Kapoor's web series 'Farzi' and the video of the same went viral on social media which prompted the arrest. 

In the video, Joravar Singh and another person is seen driving around on Golf Course Road throwing currency notes from the boot of the car while mouthing the dialogues from the web series. 

An FIR has been filed against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station, said police.

Who is Joravar Singh Kalsi?

Joravar Singh Kalsi is a 24 years old Delhi-based YouTuber. He is quite famous. Kalsi has 3.51 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel and 342k followers on social media platform Instagram. He is famous for making comedy videos on YouTube. 

Joravar Singh Kalsi was born on July 21, 1998. He did his schooling in Delhi and completed his graduation from Delhi University. 

Joravar Singh Kalsi: Salary, net worth

Joravar earns as much as Rs one to two lakhs per month. His net worth is approximately Rs 40 lakhs. 

