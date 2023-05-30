Meet Jia Khan, who wants to add glamour in Imran Khan's life and become his 'naughty' wife | Photo: Screengrab

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has several enemies right now but there’s no dearth of his admirers. A UK-based woman famous on TikTok wants to break Imran Khan’s current marriage and become the 70-year-old former cricketer’s fourth wife. London’s Jia Khan has gone viral for her recent video where she says that she wants to break Imran Khan’s marriage to his third wife Bushra Bibi.

In a recent video going viral on social media, the London-based TikToker says that she wants Imran’s marriage to Bushra Bibi to end and instead wants to replace her in the former Pakistan PM’s life. She said that Khan needs glamour in his life and she wants to add it to his life and become a “naughty” wife to the World Cup winning-former Pakistan skipper.

Jia is a London-based digital creator who is reportedly popular in the UK for her TikTok videos and has built a good following.

Jia says in the viral video that first Imran Khan had Jemima Goldsmith (British writer and producer) and then a “beautiful, glamourous journalist” for wives. Jia said that he now has a “very religious wife”. She goes on to say that Imran Khan “needs glamour in his life, he needs a naughty wife”, adding that she is not averse to having him as her husband despite his age as he is “Imran Khan”.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is at odds with the Pakistan government with the rift worsening significantly in the recent days. Imran Khan’s arrest from outside Islamabad High Court earlier this month sparked massive protests and rioting in Pakistan on May 9. Khan faces over a 100 cases amid a government crackdown on his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Khan was deposed after a vote of no confidence against him in the Pakistan Parliament last year.