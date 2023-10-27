Meet Jaya, Varanasi street dog ready to fly to Netherlands with her passport

Rescued Street Dog Jaya, hailing from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is set to make an international journey with her Dutch owner, Meral Bontenbel, who fell in love with Jaya during a visit to Varanasi.

In a heartwarming tale of compassion and international friendship, a female street dog named Jaya, hailing from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is now on the verge of embarking on a journey to uncharted shores with a proper passport and visa, all thanks to her new owner from the Netherlands.

Meral Bontenbel, a resident of Amsterdam, recently spoke to ANI about her remarkable bond with Jaya. Bontenbel, who had always dreamt of having a pet, fell head over heels in love with Jaya during her visit to the sacred city of Varanasi.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: A female street dog named Jaya from Varanasi is set to leave India with a proper visa and passport with her new owner from the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/i57rMJqyjb — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

"I traveled to Varanasi as I wanted to explore the city. As I was walking around idly one day (along with her co-travelers), Jaya walked up to us. She was very sweet and I fell for her. I cuddled her, and she tagged along with us thereafter. She started following us around. Then, one day, she was attacked by another dog on the street," Bontenbel recalled.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: The dog's owner from the Netherlands, says, "My name is Meral Bontenbel. I am from Amsterdam, the Netherlands. I came here to travel and to explore the city. And when I was walking around...Jaya approached us and she was very sweet. She wanted to… https://t.co/R0ro7aicZn pic.twitter.com/SxWd49Qvj5 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

The story takes an uplifting turn when a security guard came to the rescue of Jaya, saving her from the clutches of another street dog.

"A guard came forward and saved her. I hadn't initially planned to adopt her. I simply wanted to get her off the streets," Bontenbel told ANI.

Bontenbel's commitment to giving Jaya a better life knew no bounds. She extended her stay in India for six months to navigate the bureaucratic process of obtaining a passport and visa for her beloved canine companion.

"I'm really happy to finally be able to take her along with me. It was a long-drawn process. I had to wait six months to get her to this point. I have always wanted to have a dog, and I fell in love with her the first time she walked up to me," she added.

Jaya's remarkable journey from the streets of Varanasi to international travel exemplifies the powerful bond that can form between humans and their four-legged companions, transcending borders and uniting hearts.