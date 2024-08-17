Twitter
Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Meet Jai Anmol Ambani, Ambani's son, who made a Rs 2000 crore fortune by...

Anil Ambani’s financial struggles, including a significant bankruptcy declaration in 2020, cast a shadow over the family's empire

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 06:24 AM IST

Meet Jai Anmol Ambani, Ambani's son, who made a Rs 2000 crore fortune by...
Jai Anmol Ambani, the eldest son of Anil Ambani
Jai Anmol Ambani, the eldest son of Anil Ambani, stepped into the limelight not merely as a beneficiary of his family’s legacy but as a dynamic force behind its revival. With a net worth soaring to an estimated Rs 20,000 crore, his journey is a tale of strategic brilliance and personal determination.

Jai Anmol Ambani, the eldest son of Anil Ambani, has emerged as a pivotal figure in the revival of the Ambani family's fortunes. The Ambani's, long associated with immense wealth and success, faced substantial setbacks following the demerger of Reliance Industries Limited in 2006. Anil Ambani’s financial struggles, including a significant bankruptcy declaration in 2020, cast a shadow over the family's empire. However, the arrival of Jai Anmol and his brother Jai Anshul Ambani marked a turning point.

Educated at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, and later at Sevenoaks School in the UK, Jai Anmol pursued a Bachelor of Science degree at Warwick Business School. His academic background laid a strong foundation for his career, which began in the trenches of Reliance Capital. Starting as a trainee and progressing through various roles, Jai Anmol quickly made his mark. By 2016, he was an Additional Director, and within a year, he became the Executive Director. His strategic insight was further demonstrated when he secured a significant investment from the Japanese firm Nippon, boosting Reliance Capital's stock prices by 40%.

Jai Anmol’s personal life is as high-profile as his career. He resides in the luxurious 17-storey tower, Abode, located in Bandra. This opulent residence, valued at around Rs 5,000 crore, features state-of-the-art amenities, including a helipad and a massive swimming pool. His car collection is equally impressive, with high-end models such as a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lamborghini Gallardo, alongside personal aircraft for his professional needs.

Married to Khrisha Shah, an entrepreneur and social activist, Jai Anmol's life reflects a blend of business acumen and personal indulgence. Khrisha, daughter of the late Nikunj Shah, is involved in various social causes and runs a social networking company, Dysco. Together, they represent a modern, influential couple at the heart of India’s corporate elite.

Jai Anmol Ambani’s trajectory from educational pursuits to business revival and luxury underscores his role as a key player in the Indian corporate landscape, navigating both challenges and opportunities with remarkable success.

Advertisement