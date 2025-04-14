Unlike many other star kids, Jahnavi Mehta, the daughter of the renowned Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, prefers to stay out of the limelight. Rather than pursuing a grand Bollywood debut, Jahnavi chose to support her mother in managing her business ventures.

The IPL 2025 Auction, held on 24-25 November at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, brought together team owners and representatives for an intense player bidding process. During the event, Jahnavi Mehta became the centre of online attention, earning the nickname ‘IPL girl’ and sparking widespread interest among fans and social media users. Let’s learn more about her.

Juhi Chawla and her husband, businessman Jay Mehta, have two children, and Jahnavi is their only daughter. Born on 21 February 2001, she started her education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before continuing at Charterhouse School in England and later at Columbia University in New York. She was an excellent student, ranking among the top 10 in her class.

Her parents, along with Shah Rukh Khan, co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the Indian Premier League. Previously, the three also founded Dreamz Unlimited, a production company. Juhi Chawla has shared that Jahnavi has a natural interest in cricket and understands the game well. She added that her daughter is passionate about cricket and enjoys discussing players and game strategies.

When photos of Jahnavi attending the 2025 IPL Auction were shared online, she quickly became an internet sensation. Many people were curious to know if she was Juhi Chawla’s daughter.

Jahnavi keeps a low profile and isn’t very active on social media. Although she has 53.9k followers on Instagram, she has only made five posts so far.