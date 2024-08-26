Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Rajya Sabha member and Infosys foundation founder Sudha Murty's educational qualification? Check here

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 17, son of retired income tax officers, aims to join...

Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

Manu Bhaker wants to spend time with this Indian sportsperson and it's not Neeraj Chopra

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Rajya Sabha member and Infosys foundation founder Sudha Murty's educational qualification? Check here

What is Rajya Sabha member and Infosys foundation founder Sudha Murty's educational qualification? Check here

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 17, son of retired income tax officers, aims to join...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 17, son of retired income tax officers, aims to join...

5 Indian alternative for foreign superfoods

5 Indian alternative for foreign superfoods

8 rare animals found near equator

8 rare animals found near equator

Top 5 smartest dog breeds

Top 5 smartest dog breeds

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is set to launch his own party, named 'Jan Suraaj' on coming October 2.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...
Prashant Kishor and Jahnavi Das (Image/Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who is set to launch his own party named 'Jan Suraaj', has introduced his wife, Jahnavi Das, for the first time. 

Heaping praise on Das, Prashant Kishor said that he has been successfully holding Jan Suraaj campaigns because of her. 

“I have been walking on foot, leaving our home and family for two years. I am able to do this work only because a woman like her is my wife. She is a doctor and has left her doctorate to take up the responsibilities of our family. She had asked me to come to Bihar and do whatever I wanted to do, not worrying about the family. Today I have called my wife to introduce her to you", Prashant Kishor said while addressing the 'Jan Suraaj' programme in Bihar's Patna. 

He added that men involved in the 'Jan Suraaj' campaigns are able to work because of the women firmly standing with them. 

"Similarly, men who are parts of the 'Jan Suraaj' campaign are able to work because women like you are standing with them. If you are taking our responsibilitues, you ought to receive more than your rights. It is because of your constant support that we men are capable of doing something good", Kishor continued. 

Who is Jahnavi Das?

Hailing from Assam's Guwahati, Jahnavi Das is a doctor by profession. Prashant Kishor and Jahnavi Das met during a health porgramme organised by the United Nations (UN). Later, the meeting turned into friendship, and blossomed into love. The couple tied the knot and embraced parenthood after the birth of their son. 

Meanwhile, Das left doctorate to take care of the family. She is currently living in Bihar along with their son. 

Jan Suraaj to field 40 women in Bihar assembly polls

Jan Suraaj, which is set to be launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e., October 2 this year, will field 40 women in the Bihar assembly polls next year, Prashant Kishor has said. Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) founder Kishor has already announced that his 'Jan Suraj' campaign will convert into a political party and contest the Bihar Assembly elections next year.

Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 seats in Bihar 

"I have already said that Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 seats in the Bihar assembly polls in 2025. If Jan Suraaj government is formed in Bihar in 2025, all the women who want to do business on their own will be given financial assistance by the government at a very nominal rate, which will be less than the current interest rate charged from Jeevika Didis", Prashant Kishor said during the porgramme. 

'Jeevika Didis' are women who are associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihood Project in the state.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

KL Rahul makes 'important announcement' after retirement rumors

KL Rahul makes 'important announcement' after retirement rumors

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries gave Rs 60 crore order to this company, it is...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries gave Rs 60 crore order to this company, it is...

Watch: Students' 'ice-breaking' dance event takes surprising turn, video goes viral

Watch: Students' 'ice-breaking' dance event takes surprising turn, video goes viral

Chennai PhD groom’s marriage demands from medico bride go viral; it will surprise you

Chennai PhD groom’s marriage demands from medico bride go viral; it will surprise you

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement