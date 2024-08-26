Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is set to launch his own party, named 'Jan Suraaj' on coming October 2.

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who is set to launch his own party named 'Jan Suraaj', has introduced his wife, Jahnavi Das, for the first time.

Heaping praise on Das, Prashant Kishor said that he has been successfully holding Jan Suraaj campaigns because of her.

“I have been walking on foot, leaving our home and family for two years. I am able to do this work only because a woman like her is my wife. She is a doctor and has left her doctorate to take up the responsibilities of our family. She had asked me to come to Bihar and do whatever I wanted to do, not worrying about the family. Today I have called my wife to introduce her to you", Prashant Kishor said while addressing the 'Jan Suraaj' programme in Bihar's Patna.

He added that men involved in the 'Jan Suraaj' campaigns are able to work because of the women firmly standing with them.

"Similarly, men who are parts of the 'Jan Suraaj' campaign are able to work because women like you are standing with them. If you are taking our responsibilitues, you ought to receive more than your rights. It is because of your constant support that we men are capable of doing something good", Kishor continued.

Who is Jahnavi Das?

Hailing from Assam's Guwahati, Jahnavi Das is a doctor by profession. Prashant Kishor and Jahnavi Das met during a health porgramme organised by the United Nations (UN). Later, the meeting turned into friendship, and blossomed into love. The couple tied the knot and embraced parenthood after the birth of their son.

Meanwhile, Das left doctorate to take care of the family. She is currently living in Bihar along with their son.

Jan Suraaj to field 40 women in Bihar assembly polls

Jan Suraaj, which is set to be launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e., October 2 this year, will field 40 women in the Bihar assembly polls next year, Prashant Kishor has said. Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) founder Kishor has already announced that his 'Jan Suraj' campaign will convert into a political party and contest the Bihar Assembly elections next year.

Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 seats in Bihar

"I have already said that Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 seats in the Bihar assembly polls in 2025. If Jan Suraaj government is formed in Bihar in 2025, all the women who want to do business on their own will be given financial assistance by the government at a very nominal rate, which will be less than the current interest rate charged from Jeevika Didis", Prashant Kishor said during the porgramme.

'Jeevika Didis' are women who are associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihood Project in the state.