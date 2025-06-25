VIRAL
The romantic relationship between Virat and Izabelle was in the news in the early 2010s, but the two kept it largely under wraps.
A strange wave of nostalgia has resurfaced on social media, with old pictures of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and his ex-girlfriend, Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite. These pictures from their relationship days have not only piqued the curiosity of fans but have also once again started discussions on Kohli's personal life before his marriage to Anushka Sharma. With the sudden emergence of these pictures, many now want to know where Izabelle Leite is right now and what direction her career is headed in.
Virat Kohli and Izabelle Leite: A glimpse of the past
The romantic relationship between Virat and Izabelle was in the news in the early 2010s, but the two kept it largely under wraps. They are said to have met during an ad shoot in Singapore. The meeting was an important start for Izabelle in the Indian entertainment and sports world. Izabelle later said that Kohli was one of her first friends in India, and their friendship soon turned into love, which lasted for about two years. The two kept their relationship out of the public eye. In a 2014 interview, Isabelle said, “We didn’t want to make it public,” which clearly shows their desire for privacy.
Virat never publicly acknowledged the relationship due to his private thoughts. However, Isabelle once opened up about the time they spent together and repeatedly said how important it is to keep their private lives secure. Their relationship ended on a friendly note, which led to Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s relationship, which turned into marriage in 2017. The resurfaced photos give a special and small glimpse into a part of Kohli’s life that was usually away from the public eye, which now follows his every move.
Where is Isabelle now?
Izabel, who hails from João Pessoa, Brazil, made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Sixteen. After this, she also appeared in Hindi films like Purani Jeans and Talaash and also played a good role in the Telugu film World Famous Lover in 2020. After a good start in Indian films, Izabel gradually moved away from films and focused on modelling and other work. After her last big film, she invested her time in brand endorsements and modelling. She is active on social media like Instagram and shares pictures of her personal and work life there. As of 2025, Izabel lives happily with her husband and two daughters in Doha, Qatar.
Embracing the joy of motherhood with a big heart, Izabel often shares cute pictures of her family on her social media, which shows her contented and happy life. She continues to model and work with brands, but now her focus is more on her family and personal things than on films. This clearly shows that she has chosen a simple and quiet life. Her decision to live in Qatar also shows that she wants to live a quiet and private life with her family, away from the discussions associated with her old career and the cricket star.
Virat Kohli and Isabelle have moved on
Both Kohli and Leite have started their lives separately after their old relationship. Both are now happy with their respective partners. Kohli lives in London with his wife Anushka and two children, Vamika and Akay. He is a big star in the cricket world and is now giving equal importance to a quiet and more private family life along with his famous career.
During this time, Leite has found great happiness away from the glitz of Bollywood and the crowd of cricket stadiums. She has spent her time in her successful modeling career and her special role as a mother in Doha. Her journey shows that she knows how to be happy in different parts of life.
