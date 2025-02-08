She set a Guinness World Record for completing 60 airbrush makeups in just 60 minutes on 60 models,

Ishika Taneja has made a significant shift in her career path. A former actress and beauty queen, she decided to leave the entertainment industry in order to focus on spirituality and the promotion of Sanatan Dharma. Ishika is known for her role in the 2017 film Indu Sarkar. She was crowned Miss World Tourism in 2018. The 30-year-old recently visited Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in Sadhvi attire and took a holy dip.

Her visit to Mahakumbh, not only marked her dedication to her faith but also served as a testament to her desire for inner peace and growth. Ishika now aims to inspire others, especially women, to connect with their spiritual selves and seek personal transformation.

Ishika described her transition from the entertainment industry to spirituality as a journey of "floating," expressing that she feels as though she has "finally returned home" after spending years in films and music videos. Currently, she has 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Besides, she set a Guinness World Record for completing 60 airbrush makeups in just 60 minutes on 60 models.

Ishika has also won the titles of Miss Popularity and Miss Beauty with Brain as Miss India. The former actress was awarded the Rashtrapati Award for '100 Women Achievers of India' by former late President Pranab Mukherjee in 2016. Ishika is also known for her philanthropic activities, especially for rape victims, acid attack victims, orphans and old age.