Meet Isak Munda, a daily wage labourer who became YouTuber and got a mention in 'Mann Ki Baat' by PM Modi

During the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about 'aapda mein avsar' meaning 'opportunity amid disaster'. While some may not have taken up the slogan so seriously, for some it did prove to be true.

Isak Munda, a resident of Odisha, who lost their jobs due to the closure of construction work during the Covid-19 first wave has proved this slogan true by becoming a Youtuber. Once a daily wage labourer, he had no idea that one day he would become a YouTube star, and his videos would be watch not just in the country but arpound the world.

Isak, who is just 7th standard pass, first learned how to make a channel on YouTube. His first video was on food where he could be seen eating a plate full of rice with lentils, vegetables, a tomato and chilli. For one week the video had no views. Instead of getting disheartened, he learned to nuances from videos of other YouTubers and then promoted his video on social media.

He opened an account on Facebook and unloaded the video from his FB page. This time the video was seen by 10-12 people. Then he made a video of him enjoying the famous food of Odisha, Basi Pakhala which is fermented rice dish, which went viral. Within a few days, he had gained 20,000 subscribers. Not only this, his videos were also seen and appreciated in America, Brazil and Mongolia.

Two years later, Isak Munda's channel 'Isak Munda Eating' has nearly 8 lakh subscribers, and his video has been viewed more than 100 million times. Munda himself has now become more comfortable with the camera. His popularity can be guessed from the fact that last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi also discussed about him in his radio show, 'Mann Ki Baat'.