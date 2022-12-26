Meet Isabella Barrett, 16, who earns over Rs 1 crore per month; here’s how

Isabella Barrett

Isabella Barrett, 16, has achieved so much success at a small age that many of us can only dream about. Isabella was a millionaire when she was just 6 years old and now she earns around Rs 1 crore per month. She is also a model and endorses many famous brands.

At the age of 6, Isabella appeared on the popular American 'TLC Show' after launching a clothing and jewelry business. While modeling at 'New York Fashion Week', Isabella had revealed that she has launched her own brand 'House of Barretti'.

“When I made my first million, I was just under 7 years old. I appeared on the biggest TV show at the time, Toddlers and Tiaras, and was placed as the star of the show,” Isabella tells The National.

Isabella compares herself to Hannah Montana. Despite achieving so much success in life, Isabella wants to become a teacher. Isabella has won 55 crowns and 85 titles during her beauty pageant career. She also does modeling for many brands. Isabella is now counted as a successful entrepreneur.

Isabella has more than 1.6 million followers on social media. She has also appeared in the documentary 'The Next Big Thing' on Amazon.

According to Isabella, her wardrobe has many designer gear and she has 14 designer tracksuits and 60 pairs of shoes. “So whether it’s expensive shoes , or clothing I just get what I like when I see it!” Isabella was quoted as saying by a website.