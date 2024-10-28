Let us tell you about an inspiring story of an IRS officers who rose from humble beginnings to greater heights.

It is quite well said that "hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard." The story of IRS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi is a testamant to the saying.

Kuldeep Dwivedi, an IRS officer, cracked UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) in his very first attempt with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 242 in 2015, defying odds and difficulties. Let's dive into the inspiring journey of Dwivedi, who never let the adversities define his life.

Who is Kuldeep Dwivedi?

Hailing from a small village, Sheikhpur, in Uttar Pradesh's Nigoh district, Kuldeep Dwivedi was raised in a destitute household. His father, Suryakant Dwivedi, worked as a security guard at Lucknow University to earn livelihood for the family.

Suryakant Dwivedi, the sole breadwinner in the family, took up additional work in the fields to pay for the education of his children. Among four siblings, Kuldeep Dwivedi was the most brilliant one. He pursued his graduation from Allahabad University and went on to opt for post graduation in 2011.

Having completed his post graduation, Dwivedi started preparing for the UPSC. He had to stay in Allahabad for the exam preparations. At that time, he did not own a mobile phone and used to speak to his family using PCO. Interestingly, he did not enroll in any formal coaching and relied solely on self-study. All his hard work paid off when he secured an impressive AIR 242 in UPSC exam 2015.

Having opted for IRS, Dwivedi began his training in 2016.