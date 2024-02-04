Twitter
FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: 'Bas yahi batana tha...'

Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC draft report; bill to be tabled in assembly on Feb 6

Meet genius girl who passed school at 10, UG at 13, became India's youngest Phd holder at 22; is also world champion...

Watch: Rohit Sharma engages in hilarious banter with Kuldeep Yadav after India escape DRS blunder in Vizag Test

Meet Irfan Pathan’s stunning wife who was once a famous model, nail artist, she is from…

Many people may not know about this, but Safa Baig was once a famous model in Dubai and the Middle East Asia region. Her stunning pictures have appeared in many big fashion magazines in Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 08:23 PM IST

Edited by

The internet went by storm after former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a photo of him and his wife Safa Baig with a heartfelt note on social media, as the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Saturday. It is the first time that Irfan publicly revealed his wife's face as she was always seen veiled alongside her husband in previous social media posts. 

As per reports, Irfan first met Safa Baig in 2014 at a function in Dubai. Born on February 28, 1994, Safa was raised in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah district and studied at the International Indian School.

Many people may not know about this, but Safa Baig was once a famous model in Dubai and the Middle East Asia region. Her stunning pictures have appeared in many big fashion magazines in Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries. Besides modeling, she has also trained in nail artistry.

Irfan and Safa Baig exchanged vows in 2016. The couple who have a ten-year age gap are proud parents to two children.

Notably, the 39-year-old in the past has faced criticism for not revealing the face of his wife while sharing photos with her on social media.

Irfan has been one of India’s star all-rounders whose most memorable performance was registered when he took 3/15 during the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan. He was also awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his commendable performance.

It’s been more than 11 years since Irfan played his last international match. He currently does commentary for Star Sports. Irfan Pathan has played a total of 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20 matches for India in his international career.

