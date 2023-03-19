Search icon
Meet Irfan Pathan’s beautiful wife Safa Baig, raised in Saudi Arabia, was a supermodel, nail artist

Safa Baig was born on February 28, 1994 and she grew up in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah district and studied at the International Indian School.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig

Former India fast bowler is married to Safa Baig and he keeps on sharing pictures on social media with his wife Safa Baig. But in all the pictures Safa Baig is always seen in 'burqa' as she observes strict purdah and prefers not to show her face.

According to reports, Irfan Pathan first met Safa Baig in 2014 in Dubai at a function.

Safa Baig was born on February 28, 1994. She grew up in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah district and studied at the International Indian School.

Interestingly, Safa Baig was once a famous model in Dubai and Middle East Asia region. Safa Baig’s pictures have appeared in many big fashion magazines in Dubai and other Middle East countries, according to reports.

Irfan Pathan is 10 years older than Safa Baig. Safa is a trained nail artist too. Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig are proud parents of two kids.

Few days ago, Irfan Pathan had shared a photo on Instagram with his wife Safa Baig and the photo had gone viral because in the photo Safa Baig’s face was visible for the first time ever.

Though Irfan Pathan has retired from cricket he is still associated with the game. Irfan Pathan currently does commentary for Star Sports. Irfan Pathan has played a total of 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20 matches for India in his international career.

