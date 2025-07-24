Meet IPS Rashi Dogra Duddi, whose grand farewell in Rajasthan attended by Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan

IPS Rashi Dogra Duddi, who was posted as DCP North Jaipur, has recently been transferred. She was given a grand farewell by her staff on Wednesday.

Recently, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government transferred 91 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Among them was IPS Rashi Dogra Duddi, who was given a grand farewell by her staff at the DCP (North) Jaipur on Wednesday. The IPS officer was seen departing the office seated in a traditional horse-drawn carriage, as officers and staff bid her an emotional goodbye. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Kartik Aaryan, who are currently in Jaipur for a film shoot, attended the event, adding star power to the occasion.

Who is IPS Rashi Dogra Duddi?

Rashi Dogra Duddi is a 2012 batch IPS officer who has been transferred recently. Replacing her is IPS officer Karan Sharma, who assumed charge as Jaipur (North) DCP on the same day. IPS Rashi has now taken charge as Superintendent of Police, Jaipur Rural District. She was earlier posted as DCP North in Jaipur. IPS Duddi is an experienced police officer. She has made significant contributions to the police department by working in different positions.

IPS Rashi Dogra has also been SP in Vigilance in her 13-year career. She has also worked as a Police Captain in districts like Hanumangarh, Jodhpur and Barmer. Apart from this, she has also served as SP in CID-CB. During her tenure, her work on law and order in the North District was appreciated. DCP Karan Sharma was also congratulated on his new appointment. The joint presence of police and the film industry at the event gave a positive message that administration and all sections of society can become strong only with mutual cooperation and respect.

