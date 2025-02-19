IPS officer Pankaj Chaudhary's demotion has sparked controversy, with reports suggesting that his second marriage, allegedly without divorcing his first wife, prompted the higher authorities' decision.

In a historic move, the Rajasthan Police has demoted IPS officer Pankaj Chaudhary, a first in the state's police history. This decision comes after an investigation by the Personnel Department, resulting in Choudhary's demotion for three years.

He's been downgraded from the Level 11 senior pay scale to Level 10 junior pay scale, typically reserved for new IPS officers. However, Chaudhary is contesting the decision, calling it "incorrect and illegal." He claims the matter was already settled by a court four years ago, making the demotion invalid.

Why has IPS officer Pankaj Chaudhary been demoted for three years?

IPS officer Pankaj Chaudhary's demotion has sparked controversy, with reports suggesting that his second marriage, allegedly without divorcing his first wife, prompted the higher authorities' decision. This family matter had previously reached the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court around four years ago, with the courts reportedly ruling in Chaudhary's favour. He has been demoted from senior pay scale (Level 11) to the junior pay scale (Level 10) for three years, effective December 18, 2024. His designation remains Superintendent of Police, but he'll be working at a lower pay grade. This decision was made in compliance with the Personnel Department's order dated December 18, 2024.

Chaudhary himself has stated, "In this case, the orders of the Central Administrative Tribunal New Delhi in 2020, High Court New Delhi in 2021, and Supreme Court in 2021, have all been passed in my favour four years ago." Despite this, authorities have yet to provide an official statement on the matter.

Who is IPS officer Pankaj Chaudhary?

Pankaj Chaudhary is a 2009 batch IPS officer. Currently, he serves as Superintendent of Police Community Policing at Police Headquarters in Jaipur. Following the demotion, his designation has been revised to Superintendent of Police (Level 10). Earlier, Chaudhary made headlines for his innovative work in community policing. As the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Community Policing for the past few months, his efforts have given Rajasthan Police a new identity. His contributions earned Rajasthan Police the prestigious "Doing Good for Bharat Award 2024" from India CSR and ESG in Delhi.