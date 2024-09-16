Viral

Meet India's first ever female engineer, who forced Ford Motors to change its rules, she is…

In 1967, Damyanti Hingorani Gupta, a trailblazing Indian woman engineer, challenged the status quo at Ford Motors in Detroit. Despite the company's policy against hiring female engineers, Damyanti pursued a position, undeterred by the obstacles. When the HR department dismissed her application, she boldly asked, "How can you expect to have a woman engineer if you don't give one a chance?" Her confidence and determination impressed the recruiter, who fought to overturn the company's policy and secure her hiring. Born in 1942, Damyanti's journey began at 13, inspired by Jawaharlal Nehru's emphasis on engineering as a vital profession for nation-building. She remembered India's first Prime Minister saying, "India needs engineers post-independence. Not just boys, but girls too." She became her college's first female mechanical engineering student, overcoming numerous challenges. Reading Henry Ford's biography further fuelled her dream of working at Ford Motors. Damyanti's story exemplifies courage and perseverance, inspiring pride in Indians everywhere. Her pioneering spirit paved the way for future generations of women engineers, breaking down barriers and challenging discriminatory policies.

