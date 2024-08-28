Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Marriages between citizens of India and Pakistan are often in the news. There is always some unique issue associated with these marriages. There are many issues like religion, age, profession, mismatched love, business, etc. These days, the marriage and honeymoon of one such couple is gaining traction on social media. This marriage is in the news not only because of the relationship between the two countries but also because of the big age difference between the two love birds.

After the marriage of Mumbai city girl Tara Dhillon and Pakistan's elderly businessman Salim Gauri, their honeymoon video is also going increasingly viral on many social media platforms. Seeing this viral video, users say that if you have money, then anything is impossible. Most people are looking at Mumbai's Tara Dhillon falling in love with 55-year-old Pakistani rich businessman Salim Ghauri as a business relationship. At the same time, some people are calling this honeymoon video shared by the couple a publicity stunt.

After marriage, this couple themselves have shared the video of their honeymoon on social media. The lifestyle of the couple seen in this video is going viral and surprising people. According to reports, Mumbai's Tara Dhillon is associated with an international marketing company, while Pakistan's Salim Ghauri is an IT industrialist. He is the founder and CEO of NetSol Technologies. His business, established in 1996, is spread all over the world. This couple is also being trolled heavily not only due to living across the border but also their big age difference.

On their viral video, some people are commenting taunting and criticising their marriage, while other users are also congratulating them. Some users have called them a wonderful couple, while many people have given them blessings and advised them to ignore inappropriate and funny comments. People usually show more interest in such relationships between India and Pakistan and then these issues become a topic of discussion. From Sania Mirza to Seema Haider, cross-border relationships have been the center of a lot of interest for people.

