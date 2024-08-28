Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

X down for thousands of users in India, across the world, says Downdetector

'Sorry': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dedicates Trinamool event to Kolkata rape-murder victim

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...

Meet actor who became star playing young Amitabh on screen, left acting despite giving cult classics; now works as...

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Most people are looking at Mumbai's Tara Dhillon falling in love with 55-year-old Pakistani rich businessman Salim Ghauri as a business relationship. At the same time, some people are calling this honeymoon video shared by the couple a publicity stunt.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 08:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Marriages between citizens of India and Pakistan are often in the news. There is always some unique issue associated with these marriages. There are many issues like religion, age, profession, mismatched love, business, etc. These days, the marriage and honeymoon of one such couple is gaining traction on social media. This marriage is in the news not only because of the relationship between the two countries but also because of the big age difference between the two love birds.

After the marriage of Mumbai city girl Tara Dhillon and Pakistan's elderly businessman Salim Gauri, their honeymoon video is also going increasingly viral on many social media platforms. Seeing this viral video, users say that if you have money, then anything is impossible. Most people are looking at Mumbai's Tara Dhillon falling in love with 55-year-old Pakistani rich businessman Salim Ghauri as a business relationship. At the same time, some people are calling this honeymoon video shared by the couple a publicity stunt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@tara_tsg)

After marriage, this couple themselves have shared the video of their honeymoon on social media. The lifestyle of the couple seen in this video is going viral and surprising people. According to reports, Mumbai's Tara Dhillon is associated with an international marketing company, while Pakistan's Salim Ghauri is an IT industrialist. He is the founder and CEO of NetSol Technologies. His business, established in 1996, is spread all over the world. This couple is also being trolled heavily not only due to living across the border but also their big age difference.

On their viral video, some people are commenting taunting and criticising their marriage, while other users are also congratulating them. Some users have called them a wonderful couple, while many people have given them blessings and advised them to ignore inappropriate and funny comments. People usually show more interest in such relationships between India and Pakistan and then these issues become a topic of discussion. From Sania Mirza to Seema Haider, cross-border relationships have been the center of a lot of interest for people.

READ | Watch viral video: Rekha runs to Jaya Bachchan, hugs as Amitabh Bachchan...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world

A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world

Meet woman who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is...

Meet woman who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is...

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career got ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career got ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

After Shikhar Dhawan, 2007 T20 World Cup champion also joins Legends League Cricket

After Shikhar Dhawan, 2007 T20 World Cup champion also joins Legends League Cricket

J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement