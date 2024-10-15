Indian billionaire Yohan Poonawalla buys Queen Elizabeth II's custom Range Rover, retaining its original registration, through a private deal.

Indian billionaire Yohan Poonawalla recently made headlines by purchasing a rare Range Rover that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. The vehicle, a 2016 Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB edition, was custom-built for the late Queen and had been used by the British royal family. What makes this acquisition particularly special is that the car still carries its original registration number, OU16 XVH, which was used during the Queen's ownership. Usually, when a car leaves the royal household, the number plate changes, but in this case, it remained intact, adding to the vehicle's historical value.

The car was originally listed for auction on Bramley's Auctioneers website for £224,850, roughly equivalent to Rs 2.25 crore. However, Poonawalla chose to acquire it through a private deal, bypassing the auction. The Range Rover is equipped with several customized features that were specifically designed for the Queen, including police emergency lighting, massage seats, adapted fixed steps for easier entry and exit, and advanced driver assistance systems. Additionally, it features a shooting star headliner and covert lighting, enhancing its luxury appeal.

Yohan Poonawalla, Managing Director of the Poonawalla Group, is known for his impressive collection of rare and vintage automobiles. His collection includes cars that once belonged to Maharajas, Popes, Nawabs, and other notable figures. He has a variety of classic and luxury vehicles, including vintage Rolls Royces, custom Ferraris, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, and Mercedes. Poonawalla's love for cars earned him the title of "Collector of the Year 2023" at the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar.

In an interview with The Economic Times, Poonawalla expressed his excitement about owning this unique piece of British history. He highlighted the car's significance, noting that it was not just any luxury vehicle but a part of the Queen's legacy. This acquisition adds to his already impressive collection, further establishing him as a prominent collector of rare and historically significant automobiles.

